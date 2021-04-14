Let Insignia’s 50-Pint Dehumidifier handle that sticky moisture this summer: $150 (Reg. $220)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Insignia 50-Pint Dehumidifier for $149.99 shipped. Also matched direct as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $220, this is $70 off, matching our previous mention, and the best price we can find. A great option for anyone looking to minimize mold and mildew growth in their homes/basements, it is also a perfect way to get some of that sticky moisture out of your air this summer. This one has an LED screen, digital controls, an adjustable humidistat, and a 1.6-gallon water tank. While it does have an optional drainage hose connection for those looking to run it continuously, the tank method can remove up to 50-pints of moisture per day anyway. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 400 Best Buy customers. More details below.

But if you’re just looking for something to cover smaller spaces like a bedroom or home office this summer, consider this SEAVON Dehumidifier at $35.99 when you clip the on-page coupon. This one can cover up to 280-square feet and carries a solid 4+ star rating from hundreds at Amazon.

Still need some humidification instead? This morning’s Gold Box has some highly-rated models on sale for $27 shipped. Then check out today’s offers on NutriBullet’s highly-rated Rx Blender, the Neato Botvac D3, price drops on Char-Broil’s American Gourmet Smoker, and this DEWALT tool kit at $150 off.

More on the Insignia 50-Pint Dehumidifier:

Protect your home from mildew and mold with this white Insignia dehumidifier. The full-function electronic controls coupled with an LED screen offers easy operation, while the rear hose outlet supports continuous drainage. This 50-pint Insignia dehumidifier is portable for easy placement and boasts a power on-and-off timer to help conserve energy.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!