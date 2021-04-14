Intel’s i9 9th-gen. 8-core 5.0GHz processor drops to all-time low at $322 shipped

Amazon is offering this Intel i9-9900KF 8-core 5.0GHz processor for $321.83 shipped. Down from its usual $380 going rate, today’s deal shaves 15% off and marks a new all-time low. Adorned with 8 cores and 16 threads for high-caliber processing power, this 3.6GHz starting clock can get revved all the way up to 5.0GHz thanks to Max Boost technology. This processor is designed for optimal gaming, but ready for absolutely anything; crafted from Solder Thermal Interface Material to maximize heat distribution and minimize overheating during gameplay. The intel i9-9900KF is only compatible with computers running on Intel 300 Series Chipsets, and a GPU is required to run it. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,400 customers.

Looking for the ideal companion for your super-power processor? Check out this Asus Prime Z390-A 2400MHz Motherboard for $166 shipped. Designed for 9th generation i9 processors, this motherboard utilizes thermal telemetry and 5-way optimization to only overclock your CPU when it can handle the heat – ideal for the high processing power of the 9900KF. It also comes equipped with FanXpert 4 fan control, 8-channel HD gaming audio, and Safe Slot Core fortified PCIe slots to handle even the most heavy-weight GPUs. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 3,200 customers.

While you’re here, be sure to take a look at all of today’s computer deals, like this 11-inch HP Chromebook for $179, or score Microsoft Office Home and Student for just $75. Or peruse the very best iOS and Mac App deals we can find, plus game deals starting from absolutely FREE.

Intel i9 9900KF 8-core 5.0GHz processor features:

This is the unlocked 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900KF processor. Experience the power of a maximum processor frequency of 5.0GHz with 8 cores and 16 threads. Built with Solder Thermal Interface Material (STIM) to help maximize efficient heat transfer from the processor to the cooler, allowing overclockers to push their systems further and gamers to experience lower temperatures under load.

