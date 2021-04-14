FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Intel’s i9 9th-gen. 8-core 5.0GHz processor drops to all-time low at $322 shipped

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsIntel

Amazon is offering this Intel i9-9900KF 8-core 5.0GHz processor for $321.83 shipped. Down from its usual $380 going rate, today’s deal shaves 15% off and marks a new all-time low. Adorned with 8 cores and 16 threads for high-caliber processing power, this 3.6GHz starting clock can get revved all the way up to 5.0GHz thanks to Max Boost technology. This processor is designed for optimal gaming, but ready for absolutely anything; crafted from Solder Thermal Interface Material to maximize heat distribution and minimize overheating during gameplay. The intel i9-9900KF is only compatible with computers running on Intel 300 Series Chipsets, and a GPU is required to run it. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,400 customers.

Looking for the ideal companion for your super-power processor? Check out this Asus Prime Z390-A 2400MHz Motherboard for $166 shipped. Designed for 9th generation i9 processors, this motherboard utilizes thermal telemetry and 5-way optimization to only overclock your CPU when it can handle the heat – ideal for the high processing power of the 9900KF. It also comes equipped with FanXpert 4 fan control, 8-channel HD gaming audio, and Safe Slot Core fortified PCIe slots to handle even the most heavy-weight GPUs. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 3,200 customers.

While you’re here, be sure to take a look at all of today’s computer deals, like this 11-inch HP Chromebook for $179, or score Microsoft Office Home and Student for just $75. Or peruse the very best iOS and Mac App deals we can find, plus game deals starting from absolutely FREE.

Intel i9 9900KF 8-core 5.0GHz processor features:

This is the unlocked 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900KF processor. Experience the power of a maximum processor frequency of 5.0GHz with 8 cores and 16 threads. Built with Solder Thermal Interface Material (STIM) to help maximize efficient heat transfer from the processor to the cooler, allowing overclockers to push their systems further and gamers to experience lower temperatures under load.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Intel

About the Author

Kasa’s Smart RGB LED bulbs see first discount to ...
Do it all with DEWALT’s expansive 20V MAX 7-Tool ...
Jackery Explorer Power Stations on sale from $270 ahead...
Char-Broil’s American Gourmet Smoker plunges to $...
Amazon offers 6-piece bath towel sets from $26 shipped,...
Highly-rated Conico smartphone-controlled Indoor Cam no...
Anker’s latest sale has 3-in-1 iPhone chargers, t...
Sony’s X900H 85-inch 4K Smart Android TV with Air...
Show More Comments

Related

Intel’s new 11th-generation Rocket Lake-S CPUs have up to 8 cores and 5.3GHz clock speeds

Learn More

Dell’s latest XPS Desktop is powered by 11th gen. Intel CPUs sporting up to 5.3GHz speeds

Learn More
Save $50

HP’s 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook returns to all-time low at $260

$260 Learn More
Reg. $220

Let Insignia’s 50-Pint Dehumidifier handle that sticky moisture this summer: $150 (Reg. $220)

$150 Learn More
New low

Kasa’s Smart RGB LED bulbs see first discount to $22, expanding your smart home on a budget

$22 Learn More
Reg. $450

NETGEAR’s Orbi Wi-Fi 6 router and DOCSIS 3.1 modem falls to new low of $360 (Save $90)

$360 Learn More
Save $150

Do it all with DEWALT’s expansive 20V MAX 7-Tool Combo Kit, now $399 (Save $150)

$399 Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack Cole Haan Flash Sale takes up to 60% off dress shoes, sneakers, more from $40

from $40 Learn More