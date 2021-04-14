Today’s best game deals: Cuphead $15, COD Black Ops Cold War $39, Goose Game $12, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony and Microsoft are now offering Cuphead in digital form for $14.99 on PlayStation and Xbox. Regularly $20, this is a solid 25% price drop, matching our previous mention, and the best price we can find. The Nintendo Switch version is still up at $20. While we await the Netflix Cuphead adaption, if you or someone you know hasn’t given this brilliant platformer-meets-boss gauntlet a try yet, now’s your shot. Combining gorgeous 1930s-style artwork with a fitting jazz soundtrack, this one is as amazing as it challenging and features both single player or local co-op. Head below for more deals including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Untitled Goose Game, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Monster Hunter Rise, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- PlayStation Plus from $26 (Reg. up to $60)
- Nintendo unveils new Switch Lite console in blue
- Pac-Man 99 battle royale game FREE for Switch Online
- April PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Sony Play at Home: Horizon Zero Dawn + 9 games go FREE
- Our favorite Xbox skins for Series X or S
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PSN $39 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- Mad Max PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider PSN $6 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- PSN Yakuza franchise sale from $5
- EARTHLOCK Switch $6 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Avengers $25 (Reg. $35+)
- Nintendo Switch Resident Evil sale from $8
- Metro: Last Light Redux Switch $10 (Reg. $25)
- Metro 2033 Redux Switch $10 (Reg. $25)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Xbox $3 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat XL PSN $6 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Watch Dogs Legion from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair Xbox $5 (Reg. $15)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $49 (Reg. $60)
- PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 Switch $8 (Reg. $20)
- NAMCO MUSEUM Switch $10 (Reg. $30)
- Little Nightmares Complete Switch $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Rise $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched at Xbox
- Hitman 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- DOOM Eternal PSN $24 (Reg. $40+)
- The Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $10 (Reg. $20)
- Aladdin and The Lion King Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Strikers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Switch
- Immortals Fenyx Rising from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- Or $38 shipped for RedCard holders
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Team Racing + Spyro Bundle $30 (Reg. $75)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
First major PlayStation 5 update hits today: USB storage, new social features, and more
Apex Legends War Games includes new events with “never-before-seen” playlist modifiers
Remake of SEGA classic Alex Kidd in Miracle World lands on console and PC this summer
Nintendo launches new Pac-Man 99 battle royale game, FREE for Switch Online members
Halo Master Chief Collection Season 6: Raven brings console mouse + keyboard support, more
E3 2021 confirmed, kicks off June 12 as FREE 4-day online event
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is delayed, but will be the ‘best-ever LEGO game’
Popular 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Controller gets all-new Gray Edition that works with Switch, PC, more
