Today’s best game deals: Cuphead $15, COD Black Ops Cold War $39, Goose Game $12, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony and Microsoft are now offering Cuphead in digital form for $14.99 on PlayStation and Xbox. Regularly $20, this is a solid 25% price drop, matching our previous mention, and the best price we can find. The Nintendo Switch version is still up at $20. While we await the Netflix Cuphead adaption, if you or someone you know hasn’t given this brilliant platformer-meets-boss gauntlet a try yet, now’s your shot. Combining gorgeous 1930s-style artwork with a fitting jazz soundtrack, this one is as amazing as it challenging and features both single player or local co-op. Head below for more deals including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Untitled Goose Game, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Monster Hunter Rise, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

First major PlayStation 5 update hits today: USB storage, new social features, and more

Apex Legends War Games includes new events with “never-before-seen” playlist modifiers

Remake of SEGA classic Alex Kidd in Miracle World lands on console and PC this summer

Nintendo launches new Pac-Man 99 battle royale game, FREE for Switch Online members

Halo Master Chief Collection Season 6: Raven brings console mouse + keyboard support, more

E3 2021 confirmed, kicks off June 12 as FREE 4-day online event

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is delayed, but will be the ‘best-ever LEGO game’

