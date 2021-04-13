FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add Office Home and Student to your PC or Mac with this bundle at just $75 (Save $110)

Newegg is currently offering Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 for Mac/PC + AVG Internet Security 2020 for $74.98 as a digital download. For comparison, buying just Microsoft Office would cost you $150 direct right now. AVG adds another $35 in value, with today’s deal saving you $110 overall and beating our last mention by $5. Office 2019 is a one-time purchase, with no subscriptions required. You’ll enjoy a 1-user download for Mac or PC, which should work well for the next few years without having to buy anything else. The AVG subscription is good for 1-year and up to five devices, keeping your computers protected from viruses while you’re browsing the internet. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Maybe you’re in the last year of school, and a 12-month subscription to Office would help you finish out. Well, you can score a 1-year Office 365 subscription for $59 at Amazon right now. This is also a digital download and can function on both macOS and Windows, making it great for users of either system. One thing to keep in mind here is that this is a yearly subscription, meaning if you don’t renew next April, your access will be cut off.

Need a high-end computer to handle your schoolwork or projects? Well, the Dell XPS 13 features a compact form-factor, a 4-core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM and a massive 2TB NVMe SSD. This is plenty to handle anything you throw at it, and right now it’s on sale for $2,000, which is a $500 discount from its normal going rate.

Office Home and Student features:

  • One-time purchase for 1 device, PC or Mac
  • System Requirements: Windows 10 or macOS
  • Classic 2019 versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint; plus, additional OneNote features
  • Microsoft support included for 60 days at no extra cost
  • Licensed for home use

