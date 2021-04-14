Hot on the heels of its latest showcase presentation from this morning, Nintendo has now kicked off a notable Indie World game sale on the eShop. And not just any old indie games, there are a handful of some of the best independent titles ever made on sale here alongside a series of other seriously compelling experiences. FEZ, Hades, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Dead Cells, Terraria, and even OlliOlli: Switch Stance — the predecessor to the brand new OlliOlli World revealed today — are all on tap. Head below for a closer look and our top picks from the eShop Indie World game sale.

eShop Indie World game sale:

You can check out all of the reveal trailers and gameplay footage from today’s Indie World showcase right here including the gameplay trailer for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, and much more.

Then be sure to lay some eyes down on the brand new Switch Lite console in blue, download the FREE Pac-Man 99 battle royale, and dive into the rest of today’s best game deals right here.

More on Hades:

Indie World game sale: As the immortal Prince of the Underworld, you’ll wield the powers and mythic weapons of Olympus to break free from the clutches of the god of the dead himself, while growing stronger and unraveling more of the story with each unique escape attempt. The Olympians have your back! Meet Zeus, Athena, Poseidon, and many more, and choose from their dozens of powerful Boons that enhance your abilities. There are thousands of viable character builds to discover as you go.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!