FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

New Nintendo Indie World showcase starts now with 20 minutes of game reveals

-
Apps GamesNewsnintendo

Following February’s massive Direct presentation, Nintendo is set to host a new Indie World Showcase today. We expect 20 minutes of reveals and quite possibly some entirely new indie games coming to Switch this year and beyond. Set to kick off any minute now, today’s new Indie World Showcase is scheduled for today at 12 p.m. ET, and you can watch the whole thing below. 

Today’s new Indie World Showcase

Today’s new Indie World Showcase is set to kick off right now over at YouTube (or in the embed you’ll find below). Details on what to expect from today’s presentation are scant at best, but we do know the whole thing will run around 20 minutes and is “focused on fresh and new indie games coming to Nintendo Switch.” The lack of specifics probably means we are in for a slate of smaller and new titles, but you never know what Nintendo could have up its sleeve from some of the more prominent indie studios. Either way, you can watch the whole thing as it happens below, and we will be updating this post with all of the high-resolution gameplay footage as soon as it becomes available. 

Without further delay, here’s today’s new Indie World Showcase:

A new Indie World Showcase arrives on Wednesday, April 14 at 9 a.m. PT! Tune in for a livestream featuring roughly 20 minutes focused on fresh and new indie games coming to Nintendo Switch. Follow Indie World on Twitter: https://twitter.com/IndieWorldNA

Last time around, Nintendo’s indie showcase brought us the Among Us Switch launch as well as teasers for Switch versions of Spelunker and its sequel launching later this year. Here’s to hoping we get even more of this caliber content this time around. 

Here’s today’s best game deals, the brand new Switch Lite console in blue, everything you need to know about the new FREE Pac-Man 99 battle royale, and the latest details on the potentially upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Pocket Anatomy,...
Today’s best game deals: Cuphead $15, COD Black O...
Review: Monolith M-TWE earbuds bring personalized audio...
Add Office Home and Student to your PC or Mac with this...
Dell launches new 16-inch Inspiron and 13-inch XPS OLED...
G-SHOCK’s NASA watch pays homage to Space Shuttle...
Best Android app deals of the day: Sequence 2, Earth 3D...
Anker debuts new PowerConf C300, its very first webcam ...
Show More Comments

Related

Coming Soon!

Sony Play at Home updates: Horizon Zero Dawn + 9 indie/VR games go FREE this month

FREE Learn More
80% off

Nintendo launches spring game sales from $4: DOOM Eternal, Skyrim, Spyro, Wolfenstein, more

From $4 Learn More
Reg. $220

Let Insignia’s 50-Pint Dehumidifier handle that sticky moisture this summer: $150 (Reg. $220)

$150 Learn More
New low

Kasa’s Smart RGB LED bulbs see first discount to $22, expanding your smart home on a budget

$22 Learn More

Intel’s i9 9th-gen. 8-core 5.0GHz processor drops to all-time low at $322 shipped

Learn More
Reg. $450

NETGEAR’s Orbi Wi-Fi 6 router and DOCSIS 3.1 modem falls to new low of $360 (Save $90)

$360 Learn More
Save $150

Do it all with DEWALT’s expansive 20V MAX 7-Tool Combo Kit, now $399 (Save $150)

$399 Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack Cole Haan Flash Sale takes up to 60% off dress shoes, sneakers, more from $40

from $40 Learn More