Following February’s massive Direct presentation, Nintendo is set to host a new Indie World Showcase today. We expect 20 minutes of reveals and quite possibly some entirely new indie games coming to Switch this year and beyond. Set to kick off any minute now, today’s new Indie World Showcase is scheduled for today at 12 p.m. ET, and you can watch the whole thing below.

Today’s new Indie World Showcase

Today’s new Indie World Showcase is set to kick off right now over at YouTube (or in the embed you’ll find below). Details on what to expect from today’s presentation are scant at best, but we do know the whole thing will run around 20 minutes and is “focused on fresh and new indie games coming to Nintendo Switch.” The lack of specifics probably means we are in for a slate of smaller and new titles, but you never know what Nintendo could have up its sleeve from some of the more prominent indie studios. Either way, you can watch the whole thing as it happens below, and we will be updating this post with all of the high-resolution gameplay footage as soon as it becomes available.

Without further delay, here’s today’s new Indie World Showcase:

A new Indie World Showcase arrives on Wednesday, April 14 at 9 a.m. PT! Tune in for a livestream featuring roughly 20 minutes focused on fresh and new indie games coming to Nintendo Switch. Follow Indie World on Twitter: https://twitter.com/IndieWorldNA

Last time around, Nintendo’s indie showcase brought us the Among Us Switch launch as well as teasers for Switch versions of Spelunker and its sequel launching later this year. Here’s to hoping we get even more of this caliber content this time around.

