Expand your smart home to the front door with Schlage’s Encode Wi-Fi Deadbolt at $219

Amazon offers the Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt for $219 shipped in a variety of styles and finishes. Normally fetching $249, today’s offer is marking the first price cuts we’ve seen on many of the variants, but is the second-best discount of the year across every model. Schlage’s Encode lock expands your smart home to the front door with Wi-Fi connectivity and a built-in touchscreen for entering pin codes. On top of just being able to lock or unlock the door from a smartphone, there’s also Alexa and Assistant voice control, as well as integration with Ring, Key by Amazon, and more. Oh, and all of those family members who haven’t bought into the smart home perks can use an old-fashioned key, too. As a #1 best-seller, over 8,100 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below the fold for more.

Those who don’t mind swapping the Wi-Fi connectivity found above with Z-Wave will be able save even more by going with the Yale Assure Smart Lock for $149 at Amazon. You’ll still benefit from a touchscreen display for entering pin codes, but with Z-Wave functionality at the helm it’ll be able to integrate with Ring Alarm and other systems, as well.

While you’re expanding the smart home, be sure to have a look at all of the price cuts in our deals hub. Today saw Blink’s latest smart indoor and outdoor cameras go on sale from $28 only to be joined by the best price of the year on the Ring Spotlight Camera at $210. Or you could just call it a day with these other lock deals from $46.

Schlage Encode Smart Deadbolt features:

Gain peace of mind from anywhere with the innovative Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt. Built-in WiFi lets you connect directly to your home network, no hubs or accessories necessary. Use the Schlage Home app or the Key by Amazon app to lock or unlock your door remotely and manage access for trusted visitors.

