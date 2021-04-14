FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

These Amazon and August door lock deals are priced from $46

-
AmazonHome GoodsSmart HomeAugustAmazon Basics
From $46

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Modern Door Handle and Deadbolt Set for $46.20 shipped. That’s 16% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. Want to dress up the front door without spending a fortune? If so, Amazon has you covered. This set offers a modern aesthetic and delivers both a handle and deadbolt. A matte black colorway is bound to give your door an appearance that differs from most. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find a notable August door lock deal.

We’ve also spotted the August Smart Lock + Connect Wi-Fi Bridge for $100.02 shipped at Amazon. Down $10 from its regular going rate there, this discount is notable as it marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time and is within $0.03 of its low. The August Smart Lock delivers voice-control with Alexa, making it super simple to make sure your door is locked before bed. Plus, with the Connect Wi-Fi Bridge, you’ll be able to lock and unlock the door even if you’re not home. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now that you’ve got a new deadbolt (and maybe a handle), why not liven things up by giving your door a vibrant coat of paint? This can of Rust-Oleum door paint will do the trick and only cost $14 Prime shipped. It’s ready to work with doors made of metal, wood, and fiberglass.

Since you’re here, you may want to peek at some of the other deals we’ve found. Some standouts include Bora’s Lumber Organizer at $40, two Furinno Turn-N-Tube End Tables at under $16 each, Insignia’s 50-Pint Dehumidifier for $150, and Char-Broil’s American Gourmet Smoker at $99.50. And if you’re more interested in smart home discounts, scope out ecobee’s Smart+ light switch at 43% off.

Amazon Basics Door Handle/Deadbolt Set features:

  • Zinc alloy handle set; zinc alloy lever body with steel internal structure
  • Adjustable latch from 2-3/8 – 2-3/4 inches (60-70mm)
  • Includes two (2) brass keys, KW1 keyway, rounded steel faceplate and strike, and a zinc alloy latch bolt
  • Detailed installation instructions included
  • Backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty
  • Fit all doors 1-3/8” to 1-3/4” in thickness

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Smart Home August Amazon Basics

About the Author

Never pay for cable again: This ultra-thin 35-mile indo...
Audew’s Portable Air Compressor inflates pool toy...
Build your own LEGO Super Mario world with 20% off kits...
ORIA’s 60-in-1 precision screwdriver kit is a mus...
Save up to 30% on CHOETECH MagSafe-compatible chargers ...
Immerse yourself in Lenovo’s 34-inch 1440p curved...
Govee’s customizable RGBIC LED table lamp falls t...
AirPods Pro fall to $197 with ANC, Hey Siri, more (Save...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $250

Have Siri unlock the front door with August’s latest Wi-Fi Smart Lock at $190 (Save 24%)

$190 Learn More
Save 29%

Kwikset’s Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock features four ways to unlock at $161 (Save 29%)

$161 Learn More
$150 off

Kobalt’s 80V 21-inch electric brushless mower kicks fossil fuels to the curb at $150 off

$449 Learn More
Save 42%

Never pay for cable again: This ultra-thin 35-mile indoor digital HDTV antenna is just $7.50

$7.50 Learn More
50% off

Audew’s Portable Air Compressor inflates pool toys, balls, and your tires for $15 (50% off)

$15 Learn More
Save 20%

Build your own LEGO Super Mario world with 20% off kits starting at $16

From $16 Learn More
35% off

ORIA’s 60-in-1 precision screwdriver kit is a must for PC builders, more at $10 on Amazon

$10 Learn More

COACH Mother’s Day Collection is here to impress with handbags, shoes, more

Learn More