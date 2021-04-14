These Amazon and August door lock deals are priced from $46

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Modern Door Handle and Deadbolt Set for $46.20 shipped. That’s 16% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. Want to dress up the front door without spending a fortune? If so, Amazon has you covered. This set offers a modern aesthetic and delivers both a handle and deadbolt. A matte black colorway is bound to give your door an appearance that differs from most. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find a notable August door lock deal.

We’ve also spotted the August Smart Lock + Connect Wi-Fi Bridge for $100.02 shipped at Amazon. Down $10 from its regular going rate there, this discount is notable as it marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time and is within $0.03 of its low. The August Smart Lock delivers voice-control with Alexa, making it super simple to make sure your door is locked before bed. Plus, with the Connect Wi-Fi Bridge, you’ll be able to lock and unlock the door even if you’re not home. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now that you’ve got a new deadbolt (and maybe a handle), why not liven things up by giving your door a vibrant coat of paint? This can of Rust-Oleum door paint will do the trick and only cost $14 Prime shipped. It’s ready to work with doors made of metal, wood, and fiberglass.

Since you’re here, you may want to peek at some of the other deals we’ve found. Some standouts include Bora’s Lumber Organizer at $40, two Furinno Turn-N-Tube End Tables at under $16 each, Insignia’s 50-Pint Dehumidifier for $150, and Char-Broil’s American Gourmet Smoker at $99.50. And if you’re more interested in smart home discounts, scope out ecobee’s Smart+ light switch at 43% off.

Amazon Basics Door Handle/Deadbolt Set features:

Zinc alloy handle set; zinc alloy lever body with steel internal structure

Adjustable latch from 2-3/8 – 2-3/4 inches (60-70mm)

Includes two (2) brass keys, KW1 keyway, rounded steel faceplate and strike, and a zinc alloy latch bolt

Detailed installation instructions included

Backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty

Fit all doors 1-3/8” to 1-3/4” in thickness

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!