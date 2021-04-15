FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro see 1-day discount down to $165 (Save $35)

Reg. $200 $165

Today only, Woot offers the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $164.99 in three styles. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Down from the usual $200 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $35 in savings, is $5 under our previous mention, and marking the best we’ve seen to date on a single pair. Living up to the pro naming scheme, Samsung’s latest earbuds enter with improved active noise cancellation that is joined by an Ambient Sound mode. You’ll also able to enjoy 28-hour playback per charge, IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, and Amazon customers back that claim with a 4.4/5 star rating from over 2,600 customers. Head below for more.

Those who are thinking about picking up a pair of the Galaxy Buds Pro for themselves, as well as a significant other or friend, can currently lock-in a slightly lower price. Right now, buying two of Samsung’s latest earbuds will drop the price to $162.50 each.

Otherwise, you’ll want to check out all of the other price cuts currently live in our headphones guide. You can still bring home AirPods Pro for $197 with spatial audio and ANC in tow, as well as Libratone’s Q Adapt Wireless Noise Cancelling cans at $49.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard.

