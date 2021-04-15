FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon 2021 low hits Breville’s Precision glass and steel coffee maker at $230 ($50 off)

-
Reg. $280 $230

Amazon is now offering the Breville Precision Brewer Glass Coffee Maker for $229.99 shipped. Regularly $280, this is a solid $50 price drop, a 2021 Amazon low, and the best price we can find. It is still listed at $280 direct and Williams Sonoma. This highly-rated brewer will look brilliant on the countertop with its brush stainless steel and glass finishes. This model features a 60-ounce glass carafe, precision temperature settings, and six brewing modes including “Gold, Fast, Strong, Iced, Cold Brew and” a custom preset option known as My Brew that houses your ideal brewing paramters. Ships with a 2-year warranty, coffee spoon, cone filter basket insert, mesh basket filter, flat bottom basket filter paper pack, and a water hardness test strip. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If this $20.50 Amazon Basics model won’t cut and you aren’t interested in a Keurig model, save some cash with a Ninja Programmable Brewer. It sells for $150 less than today’s lead deal and provides a similar experience with a 12-cup carafe and a stainless steel/black finish. Not to mention the 4+ star rating from over 9,400 Amazon customers. 

Then swing by our home goods guide for additional offers including Furinno’s Simplistic A-Frame Desk, today’s Gold Box paint set sale, these robot vacuums from $100, and Cricut’s Joy DIY crafting machine. Just remember, we also still have some great price drops available on Dunkin’ ground coffee from under $4 Prime shipped

More on the Breville Precision Brewer Glass Coffee Maker:

  • The Breville Precision Brewer Glass is a 60 oz drip coffee maker with glass carafe that allows you to brew third wave specialty coffee at home, automatically; Experience your favorite coffee at its best with precise temperature and brewing time
  • AUTOMATIC PRESETS AND CUSTOMIZABLE: 6 unique brewing modes ensure you enjoy the perfect balanced coffee every time; Preset modes include Gold, Fast, Strong, Iced, Cold Brew and My Brew, all so you can experience your favorite coffee at its best

