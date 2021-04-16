Kickstart outdoor movie nights this spring with portable projectors from $70 (Save 24%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is discounting a selection of projectors from brands like Vankyo, Vivimage, and more starting at $70 shipped. Our top pick amongst all of the discounts is the VANKYO Burger 101 Pico Projector at $152.99. Down from the usual $200 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 24% in savings, is $17 under previous mentions, and marking a new all-time low. This mini portable projector can fit in the palm of your hand and features 1080p output alongside Wi-Fi connectivity and more. Its HDMI and USB ports allow for connecting various devices, and there’s a bundled tripod to kickstart outdoor movie nights. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 765 customers. Head below for more.

But if the featured model isn’t going to do it for you, be sure to check out all of the other discounted projectors today. With models starting at $70, you’ll find plenty of other ways to give those outdoor move nights a boost ranging from other miniature models to 1080p offerings and more.

Then go hit up our home theater guide for plenty of other ways to elevate the movie watching experience. Or for a more high-end projector, we just dove into a hands-on look with BenQ’s GS2 Portable AirPlay 2 offering in our most recent Tested with 9to5Toys review. While it’s more expensive than today’s discounted models, there are plenty of compelling features to justify the price.

VANKYO Burger 101 Pico Projector features:

DLP technology brings you 1080P HD video viewing experience by producing the clearest pictures. Supporting 1920×1080 resolution, 1000:1 contrast ration which is ideal for home entertainment. Not recommend for PowerPoint or other office presentation. VANKYO Burger 101 pocket projector supports 3D viewing experience. To enjoy 3D effect, you will need VANKYO Burger 101, 3D source and a pair of active shutter 3D glasses (not included), which helps you enjoy awesome 3D experience and makes you feel like in cinema.

