Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Oceanhorn, mySolar, Iron Marines, Cosmic Frontline AR, more

It is now time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside this morning’s official Apple iPhone case sale, we also spotted a great deal on one of the best iOS game controllers out there as Razer’s Kishi MFi Controller Grip hit a new all-time low this morning. Once you’ve secured one of those, you can browse through all of today’s best price drops on software from Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights include the almost Zelda-Like Ocecanhorn, Rogue Hearts, mySolar – Build your Planets, Iron Marines, Cosmic Frontline AR, and more. Hit the jump for all Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Pirate Princess: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Everybody’s RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Oceanhorn: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Wishboard: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines – RTS Offline: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: aWallet Cloud Password Manager: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: World of Cubes Survival Craft: FREE (Reg. $2)

Today’s best game deals: LEGO sale from $5, Reigns Game of Thrones $2, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Two Crowns: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Inner World 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Inner World: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bad North: Jotunn Edition: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Portal: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Whispers of a Machine: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Disk Clean Pro: $25 (Reg. $30)

More on Oceanhorn‬:

You wake up and find a letter from your father. He is gone…The only lead is his old notebook and a mysterious necklace. What happened? Explore the islands of Uncharted Seas, a world filled with many dangers, puzzles and secrets. Fight monsters, learn to use magic and discover ancient treasures which will help you on your quest. Use all your wits and skill to unravel the mysteries of ancient kingdom Arcadia and sea monster Oceanhorn.

Add Office Home and Student to your PC or Mac with this...
