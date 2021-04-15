FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $19, Dragon’s Lair Trilogy $10, Bastion $3, more

-
AmazonApps GamesUbisoft
Reg. $30+ $19

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Watch Dogs Legion down at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members on PS4 and Xbox. However, Target is now matching which means RedCard holders can score it for $18.99 shipped. While this one has settled in the $30 to $40 range lately, today’s Target offer is one of the lowest we have ever tracked on the latest titles in the series. Open-world London, hack just about anything, and recruit just about any NPC you come across to your squad to take down a nefarious cyber crime group. And here’s everything you need to know about co-op multiple modes, Spiderbot PvP, and more.  Head below for more deals including Dragon’s Lair Trilogy, Untitled Goose Game, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, Flinthook, Bastion, Cuphead, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

First major PlayStation 5 update hits today: USB storage, new social features, and more

Apex Legends War Games includes new events with “never-before-seen” playlist modifiers

Remake of SEGA classic Alex Kidd in Miracle World lands on console and PC this summer

Nintendo launches new Pac-Man 99 battle royale game, FREE for Switch Online members

Halo Master Chief Collection Season 6: Raven brings console mouse + keyboard support, more

E3 2021 confirmed, kicks off June 12 as FREE 4-day online event

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is delayed, but will be the ‘best-ever LEGO game’

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Ubisoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Expand your smart home to the front door with Schlage...
Amazon will ship Furinno’s Simplistic A-Frame Des...
Get constant protection with the tireless Ring Spotligh...
Amazon and Anker team up to make Echo Buds Charging Pad...
Stream three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE ...
Razer’s Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Mouse return...
Zelda BotW Hardcover collector’s book with atlas ...
Smartphone Accessories: Mpow 15W Qi Car Charger Mount $...
Show More Comments

Related

First drops

Expand your smart home to the front door with Schlage’s Encode Wi-Fi Deadbolt at $219

$219 Learn More
Reg. $195

Save 35% on Pad & Quill’s leather MacBook Valet Bag + 25-yr. warranty at $126 (Reg. $195)

$126 Learn More
25% off

Amazon will ship Furinno’s Simplistic A-Frame Desk to your door for under $38

Under $38 Learn More
$501 off

Focal’s Elegia closed-back headphones upgrade your audio setup at $501 off

$399 Learn More
Save $40

Get constant protection with the tireless Ring Spotlight Camera Mount for $210 shipped

$210 Learn More
30% off

Men’s Wearhouse Shoe Event takes 30% off Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, more

Learn More
45% off

Stock up on Orgain organic protein and MyProtein whey from under $17 (Up to 45% off)

From $17 Learn More

Amazon and Anker team up to make Echo Buds Charging Pad that also tops off a smartphone

Order Now! Learn More