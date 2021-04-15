Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $19, Dragon’s Lair Trilogy $10, Bastion $3, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Watch Dogs Legion down at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members on PS4 and Xbox. However, Target is now matching which means RedCard holders can score it for $18.99 shipped. While this one has settled in the $30 to $40 range lately, today’s Target offer is one of the lowest we have ever tracked on the latest titles in the series. Open-world London, hack just about anything, and recruit just about any NPC you come across to your squad to take down a nefarious cyber crime group. And here’s everything you need to know about co-op multiple modes, Spiderbot PvP, and more. Head below for more deals including Dragon’s Lair Trilogy, Untitled Goose Game, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, Flinthook, Bastion, Cuphead, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- New Nintendo Indie World game sale from $3
- PlayStation Plus from $26 (Reg. up to $60)
- Nintendo unveils new Switch Lite console in blue
- Pac-Man 99 battle royale game FREE for Switch Online
- April PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Dragon’s Lair Trilogy Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Flinthook Switch $9 (Reg. $15)
- LIMBO Switch $2 (Reg. $10)
- Bastion Switch $3 (Reg. $15)
- Transistor Switch $4 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead $15 (Reg. $20) on PlayStation and Xbox.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PSN $39 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- Mad Max PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider PSN $6 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- PSN Yakuza franchise sale from $5
- EARTHLOCK Switch $6 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Avengers $25 (Reg. $35+)
- Nintendo Switch Resident Evil sale from $8
- Metro: Last Light Redux Switch $10 (Reg. $25)
- Metro 2033 Redux Switch $10 (Reg. $25)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Xbox $3 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat XL PSN $6 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $49 (Reg. $60)
- Little Nightmares Complete Switch $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Rise $50 (Reg. $60)
- Hitman 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Aladdin and The Lion King Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Strikers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Switch
- Immortals Fenyx Rising from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition $50 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
First major PlayStation 5 update hits today: USB storage, new social features, and more
Apex Legends War Games includes new events with “never-before-seen” playlist modifiers
Remake of SEGA classic Alex Kidd in Miracle World lands on console and PC this summer
Nintendo launches new Pac-Man 99 battle royale game, FREE for Switch Online members
Halo Master Chief Collection Season 6: Raven brings console mouse + keyboard support, more
E3 2021 confirmed, kicks off June 12 as FREE 4-day online event
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is delayed, but will be the ‘best-ever LEGO game’
Popular 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Controller gets all-new Gray Edition that works with Switch, PC, more
