FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

National Geographic Magazine 1-year subs now $18.50 shipped (Reg. $29+), more from $3.50

-
MediadiscountmagsNational Geographic
85% off From $3.50

DiscountMags has kicked off an employee pricing sale for this weekend with some great deals on National Geographic, Taste of Home, GQ, and many more. Pricing starts from just over $3.50 per year, with the most popular titles listed at around $4.50 per year, or slightly below the usual weekend listings. This is a great time to refresh your subscription mid-year at a discount, jump in for the fist time, or score some simple remote gifts you can send to friends and colleagues. Hit the jump for a closer look. 

One standout this weekend is National Geographic magazine. You can now score 1-year for $18.77 with free delivery. That’s well under the MSRP and the $24 sale price at Amazon where it normally fetches $29 or so. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find on one of the best magazines out there. A perfect coffee table decoration, it “chronicles exploration and adventure” as well as “an emphasis on human involvement in a changing universe” and some of the best coverage around on “culture, nature, geography, ecology, science and technology.”

Be sure to browse through the rest of the sale for notable offers on Men’s/Women’s Health, GQ, Bon Appetit, Taste of Home, and much more starting from just over $3.50 per year

Check out this ongoing and very much rock-bottom offer on Forbes magazine (which does not appear in this weekend’s sale). Then go grab your April Amazon eBook freebies and browse through both our latest Reading List and our media guide for all of this weekend’s best movie/TV show deals

More on National Geographic Magazine:

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC, the flagship magazine of the National Geographic Society, chronicles exploration and adventure, as well as changes that impact life on Earth. Editorial coverage encompasses people and places of the world, with an emphasis on human involvement in a changing universe. Major topics include culture, nature, geography, ecology, science and technology.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

discountmags

National Geographic

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Leave the library at home, this refurb. 8GB Kindle is o...
Apple’s $5 weekend movie sale has Sonic The Hedge...
Stream three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE ...
Apple discounts Game of Thrones, Planet Earth, more fro...
Pre-order paradise with Animal Crossing: New Horizons...
Microsoft’s latest $5 movie sale includes Maze Ru...
Relax by the pool with this refurb. IPX8 waterproof Kin...
Score a year of Forbes magazine for the coffee table at...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 20%

LEGO’s new 2021 sets on sale for one of the first times: City, Minecraft, Creator, more from $12

From $12 Learn More
20% off

Etekcity’s 2-pack of remote-controlled outdoor dual AC outlets is down to just $16 at Woot

$16 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Swim Out, Iron Marines, Default App Manager, and more

FREE+ Learn More
35% off

Get weatherproof protection with Under Armour’s Sportstyle Backpack down to $26

$26 Learn More
Review

Tested: Anker’s first Thunderbolt 4 dock is future-proof, compact, and perfect for M1 Macs

Buy now Learn More
$16 off

Save $16 on the $69 6-zone Orbit B-hyve smart sprinkler controller to automate your watering

$69 Learn More
43% off

Tidy up your garage with Amazon’s Sports Ball Storage Rack, now $5.50 (Save 43%)

$5.50 Learn More

Timbuk2 2.0 Collection upgrades its best-selling backpacks and messengers

Learn More