DiscountMags has kicked off an employee pricing sale for this weekend with some great deals on National Geographic, Taste of Home, GQ, and many more. Pricing starts from just over $3.50 per year, with the most popular titles listed at around $4.50 per year, or slightly below the usual weekend listings. This is a great time to refresh your subscription mid-year at a discount, jump in for the fist time, or score some simple remote gifts you can send to friends and colleagues. Hit the jump for a closer look.

One standout this weekend is National Geographic magazine. You can now score 1-year for $18.77 with free delivery. That’s well under the MSRP and the $24 sale price at Amazon where it normally fetches $29 or so. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find on one of the best magazines out there. A perfect coffee table decoration, it “chronicles exploration and adventure” as well as “an emphasis on human involvement in a changing universe” and some of the best coverage around on “culture, nature, geography, ecology, science and technology.”

Be sure to browse through the rest of the sale for notable offers on Men’s/Women’s Health, GQ, Bon Appetit, Taste of Home, and much more starting from just over $3.50 per year.

Check out this ongoing and very much rock-bottom offer on Forbes magazine (which does not appear in this weekend’s sale). Then go grab your April Amazon eBook freebies and browse through both our latest Reading List and our media guide for all of this weekend’s best movie/TV show deals.

More on National Geographic Magazine:

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC, the flagship magazine of the National Geographic Society, chronicles exploration and adventure, as well as changes that impact life on Earth. Editorial coverage encompasses people and places of the world, with an emphasis on human involvement in a changing universe. Major topics include culture, nature, geography, ecology, science and technology.

