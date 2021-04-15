Amazon slashes $200 off Bowflex’s PR1000 Home Gym, now $500 shipped

Amazon is offering the Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym for $499.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods. That’s $200 off what it’s averaged over the last six months and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. Want a home gym that can help keep your entire body in shape? If so, this Bowflex unit has you covered. Buyers will have access to over 25 exercises, a built-in media rack, and more. It’s even ready to tackle aerobic rowing thanks to the inclusion of a bench that converts into a rolling seat. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Keep your new home gym clean by occasionally wiping it down with Amazon’s Solimo Disinfecting Wipes at $9 Prime shipped. For this price you’ll get a total of 225 disinfecting wipes that are touted as able to kill 99.9% of bacteria in a mere 15 seconds. Nearly 18,000 shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.8/5 stars.

The fitness-related deals are far from over. Yesterday we spotted Marcy’s Olympic Cage Home Gym System for $189 and prior to that, we found Stamina’s all-in-one Power Tower for $92. And if your setup could use some kettlebells or dumbbells, check out these Tru Grit cast iron discounts from $25.

Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym features:

25+ exercises that cover the entire body

Over 200 pounds of Power Rod resistance

Bench converts to a rolling seat for aerobic rowing

Built-in media rack

