FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon slashes $200 off Bowflex’s PR1000 Home Gym, now $500 shipped

-
Save $200 $500

Amazon is offering the Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym for $499.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods. That’s $200 off what it’s averaged over the last six months and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. Want a home gym that can help keep your entire body in shape? If so, this Bowflex unit has you covered. Buyers will have access to over 25 exercises, a built-in media rack, and more. It’s even ready to tackle aerobic rowing thanks to the inclusion of a bench that converts into a rolling seat. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Keep your new home gym clean by occasionally wiping it down with Amazon’s Solimo Disinfecting Wipes at $9 Prime shipped. For this price you’ll get a total of 225 disinfecting wipes that are touted as able to kill 99.9% of bacteria in a mere 15 seconds. Nearly 18,000 shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.8/5 stars.

The fitness-related deals are far from over. Yesterday we spotted Marcy’s Olympic Cage Home Gym System for $189 and prior to that, we found Stamina’s all-in-one Power Tower for $92. And if your setup could use some kettlebells or dumbbells, check out these Tru Grit cast iron discounts from $25.

The fitness-related deals are far from over. Yesterday we spotted Marcy’s Olympic Cage Home Gym System for $189 and prior to that we found Stamina’s all-in-one Power Tower for $92. And if your setup could use some kettlebells or dumbbells, check out these Tru Grit cast iron discounts from $25.

Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym features:

  • 25+ exercises that cover the entire body
  • Over 200 pounds of Power Rod resistance
  • Bench converts to a rolling seat for aerobic rowing
  • Built-in media rack

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Upgrade your patio with a pair of Monoprice weatherproo...
Days Gone breaks through console-exclusive barrier to l...
Grab an Imperial Schrade Folding Pocket Knife for $7.50...
Get 2 years of award-winning security with Private Inte...
Best Buy ‘Beta’ tests new premium subscript...
Tested: Casely’s iPhone 12 case prints and wild p...
Satechi’s aluminum Bluetooth multimedia remote ha...
Get ready for summer shoots with TaoTraonics’ unp...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $50

Bring Alexa on the road with Amazon’s Echo Auto for $20 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $50)

$20 Learn More
New low

Kasa’s Smart RGB LED bulbs see first discount to $22, expanding your smart home on a budget

$22 Learn More

Check out this $700 voice-activated auto-Transforming Optimus Prime bot for iOS/Android

Learn More
Reg. $146

AUTO-VOX’s wireless backup camera kit upgrades your ride for summer trips at $98

$98 Learn More

M-Audio unveils Hammer 88 Pro keyboard for Mac with OLED display, but it’s going to cost you

Learn More

Grand Theft Auto V, MLB The Show 21, more coming to Game Pass this month

Learn More
32% off

Upgrade your patio with a pair of Monoprice weatherproof outdoor speakers at $78 (32% off)

$78 Learn More

Days Gone breaks through console-exclusive barrier to launch on PC May 18

Learn More