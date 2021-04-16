FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon Sylvania smart/LED light bulb sale from $5: HomeKit A19, 12-packs, more up to 40% off

-
Amazon is now offering up to 40% off LEDVANCE Sylvania smart and LED light bulbs with deals starting from $5. One standout here is the Sylvania HomeKit Smart+ A19 LED Bulb for $14.91 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $18 and $23, today’s offer is a 2021 Amazon low and the best price price we can find. With no hub required and both HomeKit and Siri support, this bulb will make your setup more intelligent right out of the box with full iPhone and voice control capabilities. Alongside “soft white dimming at 2700K,” you’re getting a 10W LED (60 Watt equivalent bulb) with a standard A19 shape ready for your existing fixtures. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More deals below from $5

A great lower-cost alternative here is the Sengled Smart Light Bulb at under $9.50 Prime shipped. While this one doesn’t include HomeKit support, it also does not require a hub and will work with both Alexa and Google Home while saving a few bucks in the process. 

Just make sure you check out today’s smart Philips Hue lighting deals as well as the first discount on Kasa’s Smart RGB LED bulbs. Then dive into the rest of Amazon’s Sylvania LED sale for more ways to bring your electricity bill down while illuminating your home for the spring/summer. The deals start from $5 and range from incandescent bulbs, to options for the workshop, and larger bundles to outfit the whole home with affordable LED lighting. 

More on the Sylvania HomeKit Smart+ A19 LED Bulb:

  • No hub required for set up: Immediately start controlling your bulb with quick and easy set up using Bluetooth on your compatible Apple iOS device with the Apple Home app. Home Hub setup required for extended features including away from home control, scheduling, and automations.
  • Voice Control with Siri: Control your lights with voice integration through Siri – Ask Siri to dim your lights, set a scene, turn on or off, and more.

