This fully-playable Ms. PAC-MAN Arcade stands less than 4 inches tall: $14.50 (Save 24%)

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesTiny Arcade
24% off $14.50

Amazon is offering the Tiny Arcade Ms. PAC-MAN Miniature Game for $14.40 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 24% off the typical rate there and marks the best price we have tracked since October. Measuring 3.75 x 1.75 x 1.75 inches, this miniature arcade is a fantastic piece of tech to put on top of a desk. This arcade stays true to the original with multi-level gameplay that’s sure to keep you entertained on slow work days. Despite its small form-factor, this arcade sports a high-resolution, color display that provide a portable gaming device at a cost-effective price point. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could spend less when grabbing this 5-pack of fidget spinners instead. For $6 Prime shipped, you’ll garner an easy way to help keep yourself entertained in a variety of places. More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Since you’re here, there’s a plethora of other discounts and news across our site that you may be interested in. Notable deals include LEGO’s iPhone-controlled Technic Liebherr R Excavator at $100 off and Kano’s latest Coding PC for $250. On the news-front, check out the all-new Funko POP! food characters ranging from Kraft Mac & Cheese to Pringles, and more. You can also pre-order Seinfeld and Justice League units as well.

Tiny Arcade Ms. PAC-MAN Miniature Game features:

  • Multi-level game play, true to the original, full size arcade game
  • Measures less than 3 3/4 x 1 3/4 x 1 3/4 inches
  • Fits in pocket/pocketbook/backpack
  • High resolution/high definition color screen
  • Full arcade sounds, accurate to the original game
  • Light up header

