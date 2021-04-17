Amazon’s Scratch-Off World and United States Map Set plunges to $9.50 (Save 37%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Scratch-Off World and United States Map Set for $9.48 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 37% off what this kit has been averaging and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you want an easy way to keep tabs on where you’ve been and where you’d like to go, Amazon has you covered with this scratch-off map kit. You’ll get two separate maps, one of the United States and another for the entire world. With these you’ll be able to easily mark every place you’ve visited and even showcase it in your living room, office, or pretty much anywhere else. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Amazon Basics Scratch-Off Map Set features:

Scratch-off USA and world map with tracking accessories for documenting travel; 16 x 24 inches

Scratchable gold foil overlay that can be removed with included scratcher pen

Printed on heavy-weight paper for durability

Fun for both kids and adults; great gift for travel enthusiasts

Track travel destinations and create memories

Frame for safe-keeping or pin to cork board or wall for easy access

