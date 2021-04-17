FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s Scratch-Off World and United States Map Set plunges to $9.50 (Save 37%)

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesAmazon Basics
37% off $9.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Scratch-Off World and United States Map Set for $9.48 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 37% off what this kit has been averaging and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you want an easy way to keep tabs on where you’ve been and where you’d like to go, Amazon has you covered with this scratch-off map kit. You’ll get two separate maps, one of the United States and another for the entire world. With these you’ll be able to easily mark every place you’ve visited and even showcase it in your living room, office, or pretty much anywhere else. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Want an easy way to plan out desirable destinations without scratching them off on your map? If so, this 100-pack of Amazon Basics Push Pins will get the job done. It’ll only set you back $3 Prime shipped and you’ll get a variety of colors to choose from. Rated 4.8/5 stars by more than 4,100 shoppers.

Another fun addition to your space could include this fully-playable 4-inch Ms. PAC-MAN Arcade at $14.50. And if you need a new desk it’s hard to go wrong with Amazon’s Multipurpose Foldable Computer Table at $84. Finally, don’t forget to check out the latest Funko POP! characters like Kraft Mac & Cheese, Pringles, and more.

Amazon Basics Scratch-Off Map Set features:

  • Scratch-off USA and world map with tracking accessories for documenting travel; 16 x 24 inches
  • Scratchable gold foil overlay that can be removed with included scratcher pen
  • Printed on heavy-weight paper for durability
  • Fun for both kids and adults; great gift for travel enthusiasts
  • Track travel destinations and create memories
  • Frame for safe-keeping or pin to cork board or wall for easy access

