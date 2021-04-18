Bundle this refurb Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro for just $95 (Save $90)

Amazon is bundling a refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro for $94.99 shipped. Down from it’s typical $185 price tag, today’s deal saves you nearly 50% and marks a new all-time low price. Refurbished, tested, and certified to look and act as new, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro captures 1080p quality video that you can watch from your smart phone, tablet, and certain Alexa devices. You can even answer the door from anywhere with the 2-way speaker and motion detection alerts. It connects to any typical doorbell wiring, so it never runs out of battery, and you never need to recharge. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 13,000 customers, and backed by a 1-year warranty. Head below for more details.

Also included in this bundle is the Ring Chime Pro, which boosts the Wi-Fi connectivity of all your Ring devices so you can stay alert from anywhere in the home. It amplifies your existing alerts, but if you’d like to stay even better connected to your home front, you can save $40 on a refurbished Echo Show 8 at $69.99 shipped. Centering on its 8-inch HD screen, you can take video calls, stream movies or TV shows, or check in on your Ring video doorbell from anywhere. It also makes an ideal central hub for any of your Alexa-compatible smart devices. Rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 2,000 satisfied customers, backed by a 1-year warranty.

For more smart home deals to bring you ease of mind, you can still save on a selection of Roomba robot vacuums, Amazon’s smart LED light bulb sale from $5, or this Meross HomeKit light switch at $17.50. And be sure to take a look at our smart home guide for even more great savings.

refurb. Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro feature:

1080p HD video doorbell that lets you see, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Echo device. Includes privacy features, such as customizable privacy zones and audio privacy, to focus only on what’s relevant to you. Chime Pro extends your Ring network and amplifies alerts, boosts Wi-Fi for all Ring Video Doorbells and Security Cameras, and plugs into any standard power outlet. Refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new, and they come with the same limited warranty as a new device.

