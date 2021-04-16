Run your campsite with ROCKPALS’ 300W portable power station at a low of $150

ROCKPALS (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 300W Portable Power Station for $150.09 shipped with the code RNN7YRRO and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $230, today’s deal beats our last mention by over $1 and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This portable power station delivers 280Wh of power which is enough to power a mini-refrigerator for around 5- to 6-hours, as well as recharge your iPhone 12 nearly 30 times. For outputs, you’ll find a 30W USB-C, 300W AC, dual 3.1A USB-A, and much more. The battery itself also sports multiple ways to be recharged, either via a solar panel, AC outlet, or even USB-C. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For smaller outings, this solar-powered portable battery is a great alternative. It comes in at just $26 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, which is quite a bit below today’s lead deal. You’ll find a built-in solar panel here to recharge the battery when you go off-grid and for outputs, there’s 18W Type-C, 5W Qi wireless, and 18W USB-A.

Don’t forget that our daily Green Deals roundup is focusing on other solar-powered gear. Pricing starts at $16, but our featured item is a 110W solar panel that includes an 11A charging controller for $89, a full $101 below its normal going rate. That’s far from all that’s on sale here, so be sure to check out our roundup for more.

More about the ROCKPALS 300W Portable Power Station:

POWERFUL PORTABLE POWER STATION: The latest ROCKPALS 300 is equipped with 280wh (10.8V/26Ah) lithium-ion battery pack, has enough power to charge iphone 12(5.4 inch) about 28-29 charges, iPad Mini about 14 charges, 12” MacBook (41.4wh) about 5-6 charges, Mini car refrigerator (40W) about 5-6 hrs, Gopro (5.9wh) about 40 charges or other small home appliances. This portable battery can meet all your needs in outdoor camping, power outages and other emergency situations (especially hurricane)

