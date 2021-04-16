FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Run your campsite with ROCKPALS’ 300W portable power station at a low of $150

-
AmazonGreen DealsROCKPALS
New low $150

ROCKPALS (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 300W Portable Power Station for $150.09 shipped with the code RNN7YRRO and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $230, today’s deal beats our last mention by over $1 and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This portable power station delivers 280Wh of power which is enough to power a mini-refrigerator for around 5- to 6-hours, as well as recharge your iPhone 12 nearly 30 times. For outputs, you’ll find a 30W USB-C, 300W AC, dual 3.1A USB-A, and much more. The battery itself also sports multiple ways to be recharged, either via a solar panel, AC outlet, or even USB-C. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For smaller outings, this solar-powered portable battery is a great alternative. It comes in at just $26 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, which is quite a bit below today’s lead deal. You’ll find a built-in solar panel here to recharge the battery when you go off-grid and for outputs, there’s 18W Type-C, 5W Qi wireless, and 18W USB-A.

Don’t forget that our daily Green Deals roundup is focusing on other solar-powered gear. Pricing starts at $16, but our featured item is a 110W solar panel that includes an 11A charging controller for $89, a full $101 below its normal going rate. That’s far from all that’s on sale here, so be sure to check out our roundup for more.

More about the ROCKPALS 300W Portable Power Station:

POWERFUL PORTABLE POWER STATION: The latest ROCKPALS 300 is equipped with 280wh (10.8V/26Ah) lithium-ion battery pack, has enough power to charge iphone 12(5.4 inch) about 28-29 charges, iPad Mini about 14 charges, 12” MacBook (41.4wh) about 5-6 charges, Mini car refrigerator (40W) about 5-6 hrs, Gopro (5.9wh) about 40 charges or other small home appliances. This portable battery can meet all your needs in outdoor camping, power outages and other emergency situations (especially hurricane)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

ROCKPALS

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Add eight more rechargeable AA batteries to your kit + ...
RIDGID’s 18V cordless blower kit includes a 2Ah b...
adidas unveils Stan Smith Mylo mushroom shoe, comprised...
Amazon Sylvania smart/LED light bulb sale from $5: Home...
Amazon’s Multipurpose Foldable Computer Table has...
Sheffield’s $10.50 Elliptic Folding Knife uses re...
HomeKit compatibility headlines the budget-focused $17....
It’s hard to beat this aluminum MacBook stand at ...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Run your campsite with a 289Wh portable power station at $70 off, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Outfit and update your home with a 16-pack of 1,100-lumen LED bulbs for $34, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Tidy up the yard with a 20V hedge trimmer from BLACK+DECKER at $89, more

Learn More
30% off

Add eight more rechargeable AA batteries to your kit + a spare charger for under $15

Under $15 Learn More
Save now

RIDGID’s 18V cordless blower kit includes a 2Ah battery to clean up your yard for $99

$99 Learn More
Review

Wyze floor lamp review: $30 gets you smart, energizing light [Video]

Learn More

Wasteland 3 is getting its first story expansion this June with The Battle of Steeltown

Learn More

adidas unveils Stan Smith Mylo mushroom shoe, comprised of mycelial “Unleather”

Learn More