The LEGO Group’s collection of Super Mario kits might be getting its most anticipated expansion to date later this summer, as a recent update to the connected Mario figure is teasing the launch of his brother Luigi. Head below for everything we know so far about the upcoming release.

LEGO teases upcoming Luigi expansion to the Mario theme

After first being introduced last summer, the LEGO Group grew its collection of Super Mario kits to start the year. With a series of new add-on creations and some new iconic Power-Up costumes for Mario himself, it looks like the next expansion is going to be the most ambitious.

Earlier this week, the LEGO Group rolled out a firmware update to the electric Mario figure that’s included with the theme’s Starter Course. While there’s a new treasure hunt mode introduced, the update also gives Mario some new voice lines that happen to hint toward an upcoming expansion. First discovered by Jay over on Twitter, Mario is crying out for his brother Luigi.

In what will likely end up being part of a larger marketing strategy to draw up some hype for the highly anticipated launch of Luigi, we’ve been waiting to see Mario’s brother launch in LEGO form since the theme was announced just over a year ago.

As of now, the details are scarce on what form the rollout of LEGO Luigi will take, although reports are indicating we’ll see the official launch later in the year come August. That’ll mark the one-year anniversary of the LEGO theme originally launching, so a quite fitting debut for Luigi. There’s certainly a chance that the electronic figure will be its own expansion similar to the costume packs, although it’s more likely that we’ll see a new wave of LEGO kits launch headlined by a second Starter Course starring Luigi.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I wasn’t fully sold on the LEGO Mario theme back when I reviewed the Starter Course at launch, it’s clear that Nintendo and the LEGO Group are seeing decent sales to drive the release of more kits. It’ll be exciting to see the rollout of new kits, and even more so for the chance of Luigi joining the theme. If you’ve yet to try out the LEGO Mario experience, just about all of the kits are currently 20% off at Amazon right now.

I’m also interested to see the launch brings about another full wave of creations, or if it’ll just be LEGO Luigi by himself. While it’s likely the latter, it’ll be interesting to see which new locations from the Super Mario universe we see assembled.

