Nintendo Switch bags and controllers from $15: PowerA Transporter, more up to 33% off

Target is now offering the PowerA Transporter Bag for Nintendo Switch for $15.74 with free shipping in orders over $35. RedCard holder can score it for $14.95 with free shipping. Regularly $21 or so at Target and currently starting at $25 on Amazon, today’s offer is at least 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Alongside the included 2-year warranty, this messenger-style bag is compatible with the standard-model and portable Switch Lite consoles with plenty of space for cables, chargers, and up to eight game cards. The officially-licensed bag also has a nice padded adjustable shoulder/cross-body strap. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More Switch accessory deals below. 

Speaking of Switch, here’s the brand new blue Lite model Nintendo unveiled last week and the latest Hori Split Pad Pro. You can check out everything from the most recent Indie World showcase here and this is everything we know about the potentially upcoming Switch Pro console

  • Game case stores Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite plus accessories for gaming on the go
  • Console case with Removable neoprene pouch to fit either Console plus six games
  • Fitted compartments keep all components separate and protected
  • Padded adjustable shoulder strap or rubberized handle for versatility
  • Officially Licensed Nintendo Switch game case with two-year limited warranty

