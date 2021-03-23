After rumors suggested an upcoming new Nintendo Switch console was in the works with a Samsung OLED display, new details suggest it will be supported by an NVIDIA GPU. According to a new Bloomberg report citing sources close to the matter, Nintendo has tapped NVIDIA to supply a Deep Learning Super Sampling GPU for its allegedly new Nintendo Switch console. That along with an upgraded CPU and stock memory capacity will all supposedly ready to go for holiday season 2021. Head below for more details.

New Nintendo Switch console?

Last we checked in with the new Nintendo Switch console (or Nintendo Switch Pro) rumor mill, Samsung was apparently hard at work creating a new 7-inch touchscreen OLED display. The new larger display will supposedly be ready for production as early as July and will feature a 720p resolution with what sounds like even better battery life. That reports also suggested the machine will be able to spit out 4K resolutions to the big screen, and it sounds like today’s mention of the DLSS NVIDIA GPU will be around to help accommodate that.

The currently available Nintendo Switch consoles make use of a NVIDIA Tegra graphics, which provide output up to 1080p. With the new DLSS variant, the new Nintendo Switch console should be able to push out 4K. Its just unclear whether that will be native 4K or some sort of 4K upscaling.

Another thing to point out here is that the new DLSS system-on-a-chip will most likely only benefit games specifically made for it in any major way. This DLSS tech was introduced back in 2018 and is designed to improve native graphics by way of deep-learning algorithms, but games must use code specifically tailored for this tech in order to take advantage of it, according to today’s report.

All of this could very well come at a higher price point than Switch users are currently used to. With plans still reportedly set for a 2021 holiday launch date, the new Nintendo Switch console could land somewhere in the $350 or even $400 range — a price approaching now current-generation hardware from Sony and Microsoft — according to details from Bloomberg’s sources. Either way, the new Nintendo Switch Pro (or whatever it ends up being called) is looking all the more likely now.

