Go pro with a Saeco refurb Super-Automatic Espresso Machine at up to $800 off + more

Household Gear (99.5% positive from thousands) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Saeco refurbished PicoBaristo Carafe Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for $699.99 shipped. Originally $1,500 and currently fetching $1,200 at Amazon in new condition, today’s offer is $800 off the MSRP, $500 below Amazon’s price, and the best we can find. This is a great way to bring home a hardcore professional-grade espresso machine at a massive discount with a 2-year warranty. This one is quite simple to use as well with 15 drink presets and six custom users profiles as well as a top-loading water and bean grinder, a dedicated ‘Café Crema’ button, and a one-touch milk carafe for “cappuccinos and lattes” that can be stored in the fridge to reduce waste. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for more espresso machine deals.

If that’s still far too expensive for your coffee needs, there are more affordable ways to bring some espresso to your morning routine. The attractive Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Steam Wand is a great option at $260 shipped. Carrying solid ratings from over 1,100 Amazon customers, this one will save you a small fortune and put an arguably even nicer looking machine on your countertop.

More espresso machine deals:

DeLonghi Magnifica S Super-Automatic $550 (Orig. $1,000) Delonghi Certified Refurbished + 2-year warranty

(Orig. $1,000) DeLonghi Magnifica XS Super-Automatic $500 (Orig. $900) Delonghi Certified Refurbished + 2-year warranty

(Orig. $900)

We also still have Breville’s Precision glass and steel coffee maker down at $230 as well as an all-time low on this Brim conical burr coffee grinder. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more offers including Insignia’s stainless steel 10-quart Air Fryer Oven and up to $110 on highly-rated Roborock smart robotic vacuums, plus much more.

More on the PicoBaristo Carafe Super-Automatic Espresso Machine:

Easily select one of 15 delicious drinks, or customize it to your taste with coffee equalizer and save it to one of 6 user profile

Our Patented AquaClean water filter eliminates the need to descale for up to 5,000 cups

Get superior taste for 20,000 cups with our durable ceramic grinders

The hygiesteam function cleans the whole Milk circuit with steam, from the spout to the milk tubes

Advanced touch screen display

