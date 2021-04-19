Insignia’s stainless steel 10-qt. Air Fryer Oven drops to $60 shipped for today only (Reg. $130)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the stainless steel 10-quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven for $59.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $130 at Best Buy, this is $80 or slightly more than 60% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. It is $10 more than we have tracked on the all-black model, but this one has nice steel accents to match your kitchen decor and is still far less pricey than an Instant Pot or Ninja machine. Features of this 10-quart multi-function countertop oven include the ability to also double as a rotisserie cooker and an air fryer alongside 10 smart programs for “toast, pizza, French fries, steaks/chops, fish/shrimp, chicken, cake, rotisserie, preheat or dehydrate.” From there you’ll find, adjustable temperature options, an integrated timer, and included, dishwasher-safe accessories (two cooking racks, a drip tray, a rotisserie spit, and a rotisserie spit removal tool). Rated 4+ stars from over 550 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Already well-under the price of the comparable Instant Pot Vortex, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a similar cooker for less. Even the renewed Black+Decker Crisp ‘N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven sells for $4 more than today’s lead deal. If you’re in the market for an all-in-one countertop cooker, today’s lead deal is certainly worth consideration, especially for households with 10-quarts worth of mouths to feed.

More on the Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven:

When you’re feeding your family, healthy cooking is a must. But you know that if the food doesn’t taste good, no one will want to eat it. The Insignia NS-AFO6DSS1 10 Qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven is a healthier alternative to deep fried foods, letting you enjoy the foods you love with no added oil. This fryer gives you 10 smart programs to choose from, letting you roast, bake, defrost, toast or fry your food however you like. A massive 10 qt. capacity lets you cook food for the whole family. Specially designed circular heating technology heats food quickly and evenly, forming a delectable, crunchy crust.

