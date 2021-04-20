FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 20% on Belkin Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docks starting at $70

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBelkin
Save 20% From $70

Belkin is currently discounting a selection of its Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C hubs headlined by the Thunderbolt 3 Dock Plus for $199.99 shipped. Also at Amazon. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is the second-best price we’ve seen to date, and is the lowest in ten months. Belkin’s 9-port Thunderbolt 3 dock arrives with the ability to dive two 4K displays at 4K60Hz thanks to a pair of DisplayPort outputs. That’s alongside dual USB-C and USB-A ports, as well as 60W of power passthrough to your Mac for achieving a single cable setup. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more from $70.

Other Belkin hubs include:

While you’re upgrading the work from home setup, Samsung’s new Smart Monitors with integrated AirPlay 2 and Netflix features are discounted from $200 alongside everything else in our Mac accessories guide. Or just grab this 2-pack of USB-C adapters that are on sale for $7 at Amazon.

Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Plus features:

Fast, powerful, and now even more versatile, meet the Thunderbolt 3 Dock Plus – offering universal compatibility and bringing all the benefits and convenience of Thunderbolt 3 technology to both Mac and Windows laptops. With 40Gbps transfer rates,* 60W power to charge your connected laptop, dual 4K 60Hz monitor support and multiple ports for peripherals, simply connect the dock to your laptop with the included Thunderbolt 3 cable to create a high-performance, instant workstation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Belkin

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

New RapidX MyCharging Station turns wall outlet into Ap...
Refresh your water bottle/tumbler from $7: CamelBak and...
Facebook Portal Smart Displays feature built-in Alexa a...
Logitech’s Rugged Folio Keyboard for latest 10.2-...
Amazon’s official Smart Plug plunges to $15 (Save...
Coleman’s 250-meter Battery Guard LED Flashlight ...
Score a steel Cuisinart Grill Cleaning Brush for summer...
Illuminate your yard with a 2-pack of 650-lumen solar l...
Show More Comments

Related

New RapidX MyCharging Station turns wall outlet into Apple device power base with USB-C, more

Order Now! Learn More
45% off

Refresh your water bottle/tumbler from $7: CamelBak and Contigo up to 45% off at Amazon

From $7 Learn More

Carhartt Mother’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas for women who love the outdoors from $12

Learn More
Reg. $60

Bring Dremel’s cordless rotary tool into your DIY kit while it’s on sale for $41 (Save 32%)

$41 Learn More
$50 off

Facebook Portal Smart Displays feature built-in Alexa at Amazon lows from $129 (Save $50)

From $129 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: ProCam X, Templar Battleforce RPG, Braveland Pirate, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $150

Logitech’s Rugged Folio Keyboard for latest 10.2-inch iPad drops to $130 (New 2021 low)

$130 Learn More
40% off

Amazon’s official Smart Plug plunges to $15 (Save 40%, All-time low)

$15 Learn More