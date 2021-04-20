Save up to 20% on Belkin Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docks starting at $70

Belkin is currently discounting a selection of its Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C hubs headlined by the Thunderbolt 3 Dock Plus for $199.99 shipped. Also at Amazon. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is the second-best price we’ve seen to date, and is the lowest in ten months. Belkin’s 9-port Thunderbolt 3 dock arrives with the ability to dive two 4K displays at 4K60Hz thanks to a pair of DisplayPort outputs. That’s alongside dual USB-C and USB-A ports, as well as 60W of power passthrough to your Mac for achieving a single cable setup. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more from $70.

Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Plus features:

Fast, powerful, and now even more versatile, meet the Thunderbolt 3 Dock Plus – offering universal compatibility and bringing all the benefits and convenience of Thunderbolt 3 technology to both Mac and Windows laptops. With 40Gbps transfer rates,* 60W power to charge your connected laptop, dual 4K 60Hz monitor support and multiple ports for peripherals, simply connect the dock to your laptop with the included Thunderbolt 3 cable to create a high-performance, instant workstation.

