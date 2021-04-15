Grab an Imperial Schrade Folding Pocket Knife for $7.50 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Imperial Schrade Folding Pocket Knife for $7.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. Want to add a sleek pocket knife to your collection? If so, this offering is worth a look. It has two stainless steel blades and once expanded the entire thing spans 5 inches and weighs in at just under an ounce. A colorful handle makes this unit much more vibrant than many of the others out there. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Another option with similar pricing is the Gerber’s Paraframe Mini Knife at $8 Prime shipped. It’s a bit bulkier, but should prove to be a great option for opening packages and the like. Nearly 6,600 reviewers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.
Other discounts also worth peeking at include these 360-degree LED lanterns at $5.50 each alongside a variety of multi-tools that are up to 75% off. And if you’d like to see some of the newest knives out there, check out our coverage of Old Timer’s Trail Boss knife lineup in addition to the new Smith & Wesson 24/7 Tanto.
Imperial Schrade Folding Pocket Knife features:
- Stainless Steel
- 3Cr13MoV Stainless Steel Clip Point Blade and Spay Blade with Nail Pulls
- Abalone Swirl POM Handles with Stainless Steel Bolsters Brass Pins and Heat Treated Back Springs
- Blade Length: 2.2 inch (5.6 cm)
- Handle Length: 2.8 inch (7.1 cm)
- Overall Length: 5.0 inch (12.7 cm) Weight: 0.06 pounds
