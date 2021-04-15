FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Grab an Imperial Schrade Folding Pocket Knife for $7.50 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessImperial
20% off $7.50

Amazon is offering the Imperial Schrade Folding Pocket Knife for $7.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. Want to add a sleek pocket knife to your collection? If so, this offering is worth a look. It has two stainless steel blades and once expanded the entire thing spans 5 inches and weighs in at just under an ounce. A colorful handle makes this unit much more vibrant than many of the others out there. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Another option with similar pricing is the Gerber’s Paraframe Mini Knife at $8 Prime shipped. It’s a bit bulkier, but should prove to be a great option for opening packages and the like. Nearly 6,600 reviewers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Other discounts also worth peeking at include these 360-degree LED lanterns at $5.50 each alongside a variety of multi-tools that are up to 75% off. And if you’d like to see some of the newest knives out there, check out our coverage of Old Timer’s Trail Boss knife lineup in addition to the new Smith & Wesson 24/7 Tanto.

Imperial Schrade Folding Pocket Knife features:

  • Stainless Steel
  • 3Cr13MoV Stainless Steel Clip Point Blade and Spay Blade with Nail Pulls
  • Abalone Swirl POM Handles with Stainless Steel Bolsters Brass Pins and Heat Treated Back Springs
  • Blade Length: 2.2 inch (5.6 cm)
  • Handle Length: 2.8 inch (7.1 cm)
  • Overall Length: 5.0 inch (12.7 cm) Weight: 0.06 pounds

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Imperial

About the Author

Satechi’s aluminum Bluetooth multimedia remote ha...
Get ready for summer shoots with TaoTraonics’ unp...
AUTO-VOX’s wireless backup camera kit upgrades yo...
Tacklife’s highly-rated portable tire inflator fa...
Save $70 on this 12-inch Chromebook x360 touchscreen, n...
Banish funky odors with 24 LITTLE TREES Air Fresheners,...
Decorate your space: 5-pack of potted succulent plants ...
TaoTronics’ LED floor lamp delivers 1,815-lumens ...
Show More Comments

Related

75% off

Amazon slashes up to 75% off multi-tools, now priced from $5.50 Prime shipped

From $5.50 Learn More

Days Gone breaks through console-exclusive barrier to launch on PC May 18

Learn More
Save now

Get 2 years of award-winning security with Private Internet Access VPN: $70 (Reg. $258)

$70 Learn More

Best Buy ‘Beta’ tests new premium subscription service: 24-month protection, tech support, more

Learn More
Review

Tested: Casely’s iPhone 12 case prints and wild patterns aren’t just pretty to look at

Learn More
Save $5

Satechi’s aluminum Bluetooth multimedia remote has a dedicated Siri button at $40

$40 Learn More
Save $200

Amazon slashes $200 off Bowflex’s PR1000 Home Gym, now $500 shipped

$500 Learn More
Save 29%

Get ready for summer shoots with TaoTraonics’ unparalleled 14-inch ring light at $85.50

$85.50 Learn More