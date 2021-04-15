Grab an Imperial Schrade Folding Pocket Knife for $7.50 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Imperial Schrade Folding Pocket Knife for $7.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. Want to add a sleek pocket knife to your collection? If so, this offering is worth a look. It has two stainless steel blades and once expanded the entire thing spans 5 inches and weighs in at just under an ounce. A colorful handle makes this unit much more vibrant than many of the others out there. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Another option with similar pricing is the Gerber’s Paraframe Mini Knife at $8 Prime shipped. It’s a bit bulkier, but should prove to be a great option for opening packages and the like. Nearly 6,600 reviewers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Other discounts also worth peeking at include these 360-degree LED lanterns at $5.50 each alongside a variety of multi-tools that are up to 75% off. And if you’d like to see some of the newest knives out there, check out our coverage of Old Timer’s Trail Boss knife lineup in addition to the new Smith & Wesson 24/7 Tanto.

Imperial Schrade Folding Pocket Knife features:

Stainless Steel

3Cr13MoV Stainless Steel Clip Point Blade and Spay Blade with Nail Pulls

Abalone Swirl POM Handles with Stainless Steel Bolsters Brass Pins and Heat Treated Back Springs

Blade Length: 2.2 inch (5.6 cm)

Handle Length: 2.8 inch (7.1 cm)

Overall Length: 5.0 inch (12.7 cm) Weight: 0.06 pounds

