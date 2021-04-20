FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Seagate’s 14TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive plummets to new low at $200 shipped

Adorama is currently offering this Seagate Expansion USB 3.0 14TB External Hard Drive for $199.99 shipped. Typically going for upwards of $260, you can save up to 23% today for a new all-time low. The Seagate Expansion brings an immensity of easy-to-access external storage for all of your videos, photos, files, and more. Ready to use in seconds, you can rely on 160MB/s transfer speeds with USB 3.0 connectivity for any of that overdue spring cleaning. Refresh your desktop and free up an unparalleled 14TB of space on your hard drive for faster, clutter-free performance. Rated 4.5/5 stars on Adorama, this is the very best per-TB pricing we can find for external storage. Head below for more info.

Now, if 14TB is a little expansive for your personal file storage, then you can slash 70% off today’s lead deal by opting for this Seagate portable 2TB external hard drive for $60 shipped. Perfect for travelers or anyone working on the go, you can easily bring all your necessary files, videos, games and more, with speeds up to 120MB/s on USB 3.0. Unique to this model is its wide compatibility. It’s designed for PC, but works with Macs, your Xbox, or PS4, so you can travel with your favorite games as well as you work files. This #1 best-seller is rated 4.7/5 stars from 118,000 satisfied customers.

Today, you can celebrate the launch of Apple’s spring event with Woot’s Macbook and Mac mini sale starting from $580. Or score a 4-core Surface Book 3 for $300 off, Samsung’s new AirPlay 2 Smart Monitors and more from $200, or this 2-in-1 4K Galaxy Chromebook at a new low of $499.

Seagate Expansion 14TB External HDD features:

  • Enjoy enormous desktop storage space for years to come for photos, movies, music, and more
  • Designed to work with Windows computers, this external USB drive makes backup, easy with a simple drag-and-drop
  • Setup is easy. Just connect the external hard drive to your Windows computer for automatic recognition—no software required
  • Includes an 18-inch USB 3. 0 cable and 18W power adapter

