Add some cast iron to your kitchen arsenal from $19: Skillets, baking pans, more up to 45% off

Woot is now offering up to 45% off a selection of highly-rated Cuisinel cast iron cookware. One standout offer is the Cuisinel 2-Piece Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet set for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $40 at Amazon, this is a 45% price drop, and the lowest total we can find. It is also among the most affordable ways out there to score a highly-rated cast iron skillet for your kitchen arsenal. This is a two piece set with one 8-inch and one 10-inch skillet as well as two hot handle holders. Alongside the 1-year warranty, you’re looking at a smooth cast iron finish ready for “frying, baking, grilling, broiling, braising, and sautéing meats, vegetables and more.” Rated 4+ stars from over 860 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Don’t need two of them? Take a look at the popular 10.25-inch Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet instead. This one sells for under $18 Prime shipped, has achieved best-seller status at Amazon, and carries an impressive 4+ star rating from nearly 94,000 customers. You’re clearly only getting one skillet here, but if that’s all you need, this is one of the best options out there.

Hit up the rest of the Woot cast iron Cuisinel sale right here. You’ll find additional deals starting from $19 with free shipping for Prime members. This is great chance to score some highly-rated cast iron without paying for one of the bigger brands.

Then go grab yourself a new grill/smoker at $50 off for the summer and dive into our home goods guide for even more. And don’t forget about today’s Gold Box bath towel deals from $26.

More on the Cuisinel Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Set:

This cast iron skillet has a smooth finish to help provide even heat distribution for improved cooking and frying, even on grills, stoves or induction cooktops. The Cuisinel cast iron skillet pan can be used for frying, baking, grilling, broiling, braising, and sautéing meats, vegetables and more! Each all-purpose fajita skillet is crafted with seasoned cast iron that can outlast years of regular cooking and washing for long-term reliability.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!