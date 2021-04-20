Thule’s Mac-ready Crossover 32L Backpack falls under $103 at Amazon (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the Thule Crossover 32L Backpack (32019911) for $102.85 shipped. Note: Shipping is currently delayed by 5 to 7 days. That’s over $37 off the typical rate there and is within $0.72 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. This MacBook-ready backpack is both high-quality and spacious. The primary material is nylon and straps are adjusted using sturdy clips. A heat-molded, crush-proof compartment along the top aims to protect a smartphone, sunglasses, and other high-cost valuables. The entire bag is water-resistant, helping keep your gear safe. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Shave $58 off when opting for Cocoon’s Slim Backpack at $45. This is the bag I’ve been using for years. It’s held up well and can fit each one of Apple’s modern MacBooks. There’s also an iPad compartment and GRID-IT! front pocket for snugly holding small accessories in place.

Want some handy gear to slide in your new bag? If so, check out SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme USB-C SSD at $150 and this 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters at a low of $7. For when you’ve made it back home, you may want to consider grabbing one of Samsung’s new Smart Monitors from $200 or Amazon’s Classic Home Office Desk for $48.

Thule Crossover 32L Backpack features:

Crushproof SafeZone compartment for sunglasses and fragile gear includes a dedicated phone pocket

SafeZone compartment can be locked or removed altogether for extra space

The Shove-it Pocket with compression straps provides additional external storage for a jacket or newspaper

Water-resistant fabrics and zippers combine to create a lightweight, protective bag

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!