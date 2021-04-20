FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

SanDisk’s 1050MB/s 1TB Extreme USB-C SSD drops down to $150 shipped (Reg. up to $240)

Reg. $240 $150

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD for $149.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Originally $250 and still regularly fetching $240 at Best Buy, this model has sold for between $160 and $170 at Amazon over the last several months and is now at the best price we can find. This is matching the 2021 low and within $10 of the Amazon all-time best price. This SanDisk Extreme portable SSD boasts some serious transfers speeds at up to 1050MB/s. Wrapped in a “durable silicon shell” for added peace of mind, this model is rated for up to 2-meters of drop protection, IP55 water- and dust-resistance, 256‐bit AES hardware encryption, and USB-C connectivity alongside a USB-A adapter. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 34,000 Amazon customers and ships with a 5-year warranty. More details below. 

For an alternative with a similar speed rating for less, check out out the $144.50 WD 1TB My Passport SSD External Portable Solid State Drive. But for something even more affordable, consider the Seagate One Touch SSD 1TB External SSD at $135. This one isn’t quite as speedy as today’s lead deal, but it will get the job done with a nice fabric-wrapped exterior and solid 4+ star ratings from over 2,100 Amazon customers. 

Be sure to check out our launch coverage for the upgraded Samsung 980 NVMe SSDs as well as Crucial’s new X6 4TB portable SSD and the refreshed caching NVMe SSDs from Synology. Then check out these deals on Sabrent’s MacBook/laptop USB-C hubs with 4K HDMI and everything else in our Mac accessories guide including Samsung’s new AirPlay 2 Smart Monitors

More on the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD:

Ensure ample storage for your high-resolution photos and videos with this 1TB WD SanDisk Extreme portable SSD. The IP55 rating makes the drive dust-proof and water-resistant, while the read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s allow for fast file transfer. This WD SanDisk Extreme portable SSD features a compact design for easy handling and enhanced portability, and includes a USB Type-C to USB Type-A adapter for compatibility with most PCs and Macs.

