Refresh your water bottle/tumbler from $7: CamelBak and Contigo up to 45% off at Amazon

We have now spotted a number of notable deals on popular CamelBak and Contigo travel mugs, water bottles, and more. One standout is the 25-ounce CamelBak Chute Mag BPA-Free Spectra Water Bottle for $6.85 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. It regularly fetches $14 or so at Amazon and is now at a new all-time low. Along with a leak-proof lid and the 25-ounce capacity, this model features CamelBak’s magnetic stowaway system to ensure you never misplace the cap and to keep it out of the way when drinking. The easy carry handle can be helpful when out for a hike or attaching it to your bag and the entire thing is dishwasher-safe for simple clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more CamelBak and Contigo travel mugs/water bottle deals from $7.50.

More Contigo and CamelBak water bottle deals:

We are also still tracking the superhero and Marvel-Themed BlenderBottles on sale from $26. But while you’re refreshing your work/gym water bottle, be sure to dive into our sports/fitness deal hub for more including big-time deals on MyProtein Impact Whey, this morning’s BodyBoss 2.0 gym deal at 33% off, and all of this workout from home gear from $10.

More on the CamelBak Chute Mag Spectra Water Bottle:

Magnet top stows securely while you drink

Leak-proof when closed

Easy carry handle

Easy to Clean: Cap and vessel dishwasher safe

Universal Cap: Compatible with Eddy and Hot Cap vessels

