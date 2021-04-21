Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising from $28, Witcher 3 $8, much more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Immortals Fenyx Rising on Nintendo Switch for $27.99 shipped. Originally $60, and typical fetching closer to $40 lately, today’s offers matching our previous all-time low mention, is $2 below the current eShop sale price, and is the best we can find. You can also still score this one at $30 on PS4/PS5 and more like $35 on Xbox. Players take control of Fenyx, a demi-god imbued special powers and tasked to save the Greek Gods. Spread across an open-world filled with various homes to explore, players will battle “iconic mythological beasts like Cyclops and Medusa in dynamic combat in the air and on the ground.” Head below for more deals including The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, Just Dance 2021, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, Super Mario Odyssey, Marvel’s Avengers, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete now FREE on PSN
- Nintendo Indie World game sale from $3
- PlayStation Plus from $28 (Reg. up to $60)
- Nintendo unveils new Switch Lite console in blue
- Pac-Man 99 battle royale game FREE for Switch Online
- April PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt $8 (Reg. $15)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Odyssey $48 (Reg. $60)
- DEEMO -Reborn- Switch $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- Marvel’s Avengers Xbox $25 (Reg. $35+)
- Matched at Best Buy on PS5
- Just Dance 2021 Switch $20 (Reg. up to $50)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $13 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Resident Evil Franchise sale up to 60% off
- Nintendo Switch Resident Evil sale from $8
- Resident Evil 7 Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Matched on PSN
- Xbox Un-Halloween sale up to 80% off
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Xbox $10 (Reg. $15)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Xbox $5 (Reg. $10)
- Super Meat Boy Forever Xbox $18 (Reg. $20)
- Exit the Gungeon $7 (Reg. $10)
- Wolfenstein: Alternative History Collection $27 (Reg. $40)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Trials of Mana $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition $60 (Reg. $80)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Golf Story $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Watch Dogs Legion $19 (Reg. $30+)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- LIMBO Switch $2 (Reg. $10)
- Bastion Switch $3 (Reg. $15)
- Transistor Switch $4 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead $15 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PSN $39 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- EARTHLOCK Switch $6 (Reg. $30)
- Little Nightmares Complete Switch $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Hitman 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
MLB The Show 21 now available on Xbox Game Pass + Fable, Destroy All Humans! coming soon
Valkyrie joins Apex Legends in Season 9 alongside new weapons, + map on May 4
Classic PS gamers rejoice! Sony will no longer shut down PS3 and Vita stores this summer
Details on new multi-platform FREE Resident Evil Village demo, starts tomorrow on PlayStation
Nintendo launches new Pac-Man 99 battle royale game, FREE for Switch Online members
