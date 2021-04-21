Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising from $28, Witcher 3 $8, much more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Immortals Fenyx Rising on Nintendo Switch for $27.99 shipped. Originally $60, and typical fetching closer to $40 lately, today’s offers matching our previous all-time low mention, is $2 below the current eShop sale price, and is the best we can find. You can also still score this one at $30 on PS4/PS5 and more like $35 on Xbox. Players take control of Fenyx, a demi-god imbued special powers and tasked to save the Greek Gods. Spread across an open-world filled with various homes to explore, players will battle “iconic mythological beasts like Cyclops and Medusa in dynamic combat in the air and on the ground.” Head below for more deals including The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, Just Dance 2021, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, Super Mario Odyssey, Marvel’s Avengers, and much more.

