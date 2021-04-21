FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Razer’s Opus ANC Headphones are just as ideal for gaming as casual listening at $150

-
AmazonHeadphonesRazer
Save 25% $150

Amazon offers the Razer Opus Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $149.99 shipped. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, matches our previous mention, and is the third-best price we’ve seen to date. Razer’s Opus Headphones are just as ideal for everyday listening as they are for more immersive gaming experiences. Alongside active noise cancellation, you’ll also enjoy THX-certified audio, 25-hour battery life, and Bluetooth connectivity. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 475 customers and you can check out how they perform in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for these TaoTronics ANC Headphones at $44 instead. While you’ll benefit from much of the same sound isolation comforts found above, these ditch the gaming-focused features and higher-fidelity output. Though that bulkier design comes with up to 40-hour battery life alongside a 4.2/5 star rating from over 4,000 customers.

Those who would prefer a pair of earbuds that are more tightly integrated into their respective smartphone ecosystem are in luck, as AirPods Pro are currently marked down to $197 alongside the lowest price of the year on Google Pixel Buds at $129. Or just head on over to our headphones guide for even more ways to save where you’ll find Sony’s popular XM3 ANC Earbuds on sale for $178.

Razer Opus ANC Headphones features:

For high-fidelity sound. Tested and optimized by experts in cinematic audio immersion at THX Ltd., the headset presents a rich, balanced soundstage for all your movies, music and gaming. For an uninterrupted audio experience on the go. Whether you’re watching a movie or rocking out to your favorite track, shut out all distractions with advanced ANC tech which detects and nullifies all incoming noise.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Razer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Grow your own fruit and veg inside from $70 with up to ...
Save up to 33% on Anker eufy HomeKit cameras, video doo...
Best-selling Matcha green tea powder and more up to 25%...
Samsung’s 980 PRO NVMe Gen4 SSDs deliver 7,000MB/s sp...
Lutron’s Caseta HomeKit dimmer switch starter ki...
Amazon 1-day kitchenware sale from $31: Juicers, air fr...
Add ambiance to your home with 16.4-feet of RGB LED lig...
Don’t overlook this gray office chair at $45.50 s...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Grow your own fruit and veg inside from $70 with up to 40% off AeroGardens at Amazon

From $70 Learn More
Save 33%

Save up to 33% on Anker eufy HomeKit cameras, video doorbells, smart locks, more from $25

From $25 Learn More
25% off

Best-selling Matcha green tea powder and more up to 25% off today at Amazon from $7.50

From $7.50 Learn More

Spigen unveils its rugged and leather AirTags cases, now starting from just $17

Learn More
Save $80

Samsung’s 980 PRO NVMe Gen4 SSDs deliver 7,000MB/s speeds, now on sale from $80

From $80 Learn More
Save 25%

Lutron’s Caseta HomeKit dimmer switch starter kit falls to $80 (Save 20%), more from $15

From $15 Learn More
43% off

Amazon 1-day kitchenware sale from $31: Juicers, air fryers, mixers, more up to 43% off

From $31 Learn More
Sitewide savings

Nomad’s 25% off spring sale discounts new leather iPhone 12 MagSafe cases, more

25% off Learn More