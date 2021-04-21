Razer’s Opus ANC Headphones are just as ideal for gaming as casual listening at $150

Amazon offers the Razer Opus Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $149.99 shipped. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, matches our previous mention, and is the third-best price we’ve seen to date. Razer’s Opus Headphones are just as ideal for everyday listening as they are for more immersive gaming experiences. Alongside active noise cancellation, you’ll also enjoy THX-certified audio, 25-hour battery life, and Bluetooth connectivity. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 475 customers and you can check out how they perform in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for these TaoTronics ANC Headphones at $44 instead. While you’ll benefit from much of the same sound isolation comforts found above, these ditch the gaming-focused features and higher-fidelity output. Though that bulkier design comes with up to 40-hour battery life alongside a 4.2/5 star rating from over 4,000 customers.

Those who would prefer a pair of earbuds that are more tightly integrated into their respective smartphone ecosystem are in luck, as AirPods Pro are currently marked down to $197 alongside the lowest price of the year on Google Pixel Buds at $129. Or just head on over to our headphones guide for even more ways to save where you’ll find Sony’s popular XM3 ANC Earbuds on sale for $178.

Razer Opus ANC Headphones features:

For high-fidelity sound. Tested and optimized by experts in cinematic audio immersion at THX Ltd., the headset presents a rich, balanced soundstage for all your movies, music and gaming. For an uninterrupted audio experience on the go. Whether you’re watching a movie or rocking out to your favorite track, shut out all distractions with advanced ANC tech which detects and nullifies all incoming noise.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!