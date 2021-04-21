Smartphone Accessories: Millennium Falcon 10W Qi Charger $25 (50% off), more

Today only, GameStop is currently offering the Star Wars Millennium Falcon 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $25 with free shipping in orders over $35. Typically fetching $50, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount, matches our previous mention from the holidays, and is the second-best price to date. This Qi charging pad stands out from others on the market with a distinct design that any Star Wars fan is bound to enjoy. Alongside just being shaped like the Millennium Falcon, its hyperdrive engines double as a charging indicator while providing 10W of power to quickly refuel your smartphone. A USB cable and wall adapter are included, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 400 customers.
Millennium Falcon Wireless Charge Pad It may not look like much, but it’s got it where it counts. Compatible with Samsung, Apple and any other device that has wireless charging capabilities, she’ll have your phone topped up in light-speed.
This pad is also a detailed replica of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy, which will look super stylish and cool on your desk. Plus, the thrusters glow blue when your device is fully charged. This deal is definitely getting better all the time.
