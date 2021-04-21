Corsair’s HS60 Haptic Stereo Gaming Headset just dropped to a new low at $100 (Save $30)

Amazon is offering the Corsair HS60 Gaming Headset for $99.99 shipped. Selling for around $130 since its launch late last year, today’s $30 savings returns the price to its all-time low. The HS60 is supported by dual 50-mm neodymium drivers, but the sound centers around its haptic bass via taction technology. This boosts the range of frequency for ultra-low perception, and killer bass you can feel. You’ll also find a detachable noise-cancelling omnidirectional microphone built for smooth, articulate audio that’s great for streamers, and Discord certified. These bad boys have been rated 4.3/5 stars from over 250 customers. Head below for more.

If you’re just starting to explore the world of online gaming, or are looking for a more budget-friendly option, check out this RGB Noise-Cancelling Headset from ONIKUMA down to just $16. That’s down 36% from the $25 going rate, also marking a new all-time low for the headset. A sturdy, universal headset that offers 7.1 surround sound audio off 50mm neodymium drivers and a noise-cancelling microphone. Plus, you can look game-ready on camera or off with the striking LED emblem on each side. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 5,000 shoppers.

To bring unparalleled quality to your gaming rig, check out Acer’s 27-inch 4K 144hz Gaming Monitor now $200 off, or Alienware’s RGB Gaming Keyboard down to $100 shipped. Then, stay cool for the summer with 70% off select styles from H&M, name brand watches as low as $69, or this slick electric scooter at $50 off.

Corsair HS60 Gaming Headset features:

The CORSAIR HS60 HAPTIC Gaming Headset delivers haptic bass that you can feel, powered by groundbreaking Taction Technology. Enjoy comfort and quality with memory foam ear pads and custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers, built to last thanks to lightweight and durable construction. A detachable noise-cancelling unidirectional microphone helps your voice come through loud and clear.

