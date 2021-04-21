JBL’s FLIP 5 Portable Speaker is ready for all your summer adventures at $100 shipped

Amazon is offering JBL’s FLIP 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $99.95 shipped. Down from it’s $120 list price, today’s deal shaves $20 off one of JBL’s newest models for the lowest price of the year. Backed by a 12-hour battery life, this speaker is ready for your all day summer adventures. And with a durable rubber exterior and IPX7 waterproofing, you can break it out at the pool, on the trail, or anywhere life takes you. Enjoy clear, booming sound delivered by 44mm audio drivers and a 20-watt output. Plus, it comes in a rainbow of colors to fit your unique style. Rated a dazzling 4.8/5 stars from over 34,00 satisfied customers. Head below for more.

Now, if name brand shopping isn’t everything for you, then you’ll love this 24H portable Bluetooth speaker at $29 shipped. Centered on its 24-hour battery life, you can still enjoy the power of bold 20-watt speakers at a fraction of the cost. It comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for extra clarity, a 100-foot transmission range, and IPX7 waterproofing to withstand total submersion for up to 90 seconds. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 3,500 customers.

Be on the lookout for even more top-quality deals from JBL, like the Xtreme 2 speaker down a full $150. Or get all your gear ready to travel, with Twelve South’s 16-inch Macbook Suit Case, $30 off the Corsair HS60 Haptic gaming headset, and up to 60% off summer vacation basics and more from Kohl’s.

JBL FLIP 5 portable speaker features:

Take your tunes on the go with the powerful JBL Flip 5. Our lightweight Bluetooth speaker goes anywhere. Bad weather? Not to worry. With its waterproof design, you can rock out to our signature sound Rain or shine. Move more, pair two JBL party boost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound or link multiple JBL party boost-compatible speakers to create a bigger party. Enjoy more than 12 hours of play time for your favorite music. Stand it vertical or horizontal and be bold with your choice of 11 vibrant colors.

