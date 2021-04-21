FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This highly-rated 6-qt. Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer is 50% off for today only at $50 shipped

-
50% off $50

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 6-quart Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer for $49.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly $100 at Best Buy, today’s deal is a straight 50% off, a match for our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This one boasts a series of cooking presets (air fry, broil, bake, roast, reheat, keep warm, and dehydrate) as well as the 6-quart capacity large enough for a family’s worth of fries, chicken or even homemade 9-inch pizzas. Features include adjustable temperature settings, a 60-minute timer with auto shut-off, and a digital touchscreen to control it all. The matte black finish will work with most kitchen decor and it ships with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Best Buy customers. More details below. 

Today’s lead deal is one of the most affordable price tags we can find on any 6-quart air fryer from a brand you can trust. But if you can get away with a 2-quart variant instead, this Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer will save you another $10 over today’s lead — offering a particularly high-rated option for less all while magnifying how notable the $50 for 6-quarts offer is above. 

Today’s cooking deals continue with a Gold Box kitchenware sale from $31 and with up to 43% in savings, as well as Amazon’s best-selling Matcha green tea powder sale. But we are also tracking solid offers on AeroGardens, this 6-piece tool kit at $9, iRobot’s latest Roomba i3/+, and this affordable sofa from Amazon for $291.50 shipped

More on the Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer:

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and powerful 1700 watt heating system deliver fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster preheat than a conventional oven. Large 5 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, homemade 9” pizza and guilt free donuts. 

