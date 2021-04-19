Add Barrington’s sleek 48-inch Foosball Table to your game room at $180 (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the Barrington Brooks 48-inch Foosball Table for $179.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and marks a return to the best price we’ve tracked since the holidays. If you’re looking to add yet another fun activity to your home or office, this 48-inch foosball table is worth a look. Today’s price drop allows you to affordably adopt it and have yet another way to enjoyably pass some time. Made with all ages in mind, this is an excellent option that’s bound to keep friends and family entertained. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s likely going to be easy to lose track the included foosballs. That’s why I recommend using a bit of today’s savings on this 14-pack of replacements at $7 Prime shipped. Each unit measures 36mm in diameter and is touted as being the perfect size for most tables.

This offer is one of many similar deals we’ve spotted. For instance, Arcade1Up’s X-Men vs. Street Fighter Cabinet is currently $150 off, Catan and other board games are priced from $23, and Woot’s backyard sale takes up to 45% off arcade basketball, Pickelball, and more. Keep things rolling when you swing by our dedicated toys and hobbies guide.

Barrington Brooks 48-inch Foosball Table features:

Robot style players require no tools for assembly for fast and easy set up.

Reinforced 18mm thick aprons provide additional strength and support.

Features comfortable plastic handle grips and electroplated 1/2″ diameter steel rods to withstand the most intense game play action.

