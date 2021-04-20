FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s official Smart Plug plunges to $15 (Save 40%, All-time low)

-
AmazonSmart Home
40% off $15

Amazon is offering its Amazon Smart Plug for $14.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 40% off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Want to expand your smart home at a discount while sticking with a familiar brand? If so, Amazon has you covered with its official Smart Plug. The company touts this unit as “Certified for Humans” with a struggle-, tinker-, and stress-free setup experience. It paves the way for easily toggling power to a lamp, fan, and much more. Unsurprisingly, this unit is made to work with Alexa, making it a cinch to control via the smartphone app or an Echo device. This #1 best-seller has a 4.7/5 star rating.

Opt for Wyze branding over Amazon to drop today’s spending even further. Right now you can score a Wyze Smart Home Plug for $12 Prime shipped. It works with both Alexa and Google Assistant and bears a slightly lower 4.6/5 star rating from more than 4,000 shoppers.

More smart home-related deals we’ve spotted today include Arlo’s Ultra 2 HomeKit Camera system at $120 off alongside Nanit’s Pro Complete Baby Monitoring System for $228. Other discounts that could upgrade your tech experience range from Amazon’s Classic Home Office Desk for $48 to Thule’s Mac-ready Crossover 32L Backpack at under $103.

Amazon Smart Plug features:

  • Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet.
  • Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.
  • Schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away.

