Ameriwood’s see-through Southlander Coffee Table hits new all-time low of $93 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Home Southlander Coffee Table for $92.99 shipped. That’s $37 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new coffee table that stands out from the crowd, this may be the one. It sets itself apart with six shelves that can be accessed from both sides and a sliding door that covers two of them at any given time. Each shelf is sturdy enough to uphold 20 pounds of weight. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Once you’ve unboxed and assembled your coffee table, you may want to give it a once-over with Weiman’s Wood Cleaner and Polish Wipes at $9 Prime shipped. These add a scratch-resistant layer and a bit of sunscreen to prevent UV rays from fading or discoloring your furniture. Rated an average of 4.5/5 stars by well over 1,800 Amazon shoppers.

Some other furniture discounts you may be interested in range from Walker Edison’s X Leg L-Shaped Glass Desk at $95.50 to this affordable sofa for $291.50 shipped. You can also upgrade your kitchen with Ninja’s Foodi Smart XL Indoor Grill and Air Fryer at $166 alongside the Philips 1200 Auto Espresso Machine at $420.

Ameriwood Home Southlander Coffee Table features:

The table features 4 shelves that can be accessed from both sides of the table and 2 shelves that can be reached from the front. The sliding door can be placed anywhere in front of the shelves to customize your storage. The coffee table is finished on all sides for versatile placement in your room.

The coffee table ships flat to your door and 2 adults are recommended to assemble. The table Top can hold up to 60 lbs. Each shelf can hold up to 20 lbs.

