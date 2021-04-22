FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ameriwood’s see-through Southlander Coffee Table hits new all-time low of $93 (Reg. $130)

-
28% off $93

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Home Southlander Coffee Table for $92.99 shipped. That’s $37 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new coffee table that stands out from the crowd, this may be the one. It sets itself apart with six shelves that can be accessed from both sides and a sliding door that covers two of them at any given time. Each shelf is sturdy enough to uphold 20 pounds of weight. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Once you’ve unboxed and assembled your coffee table, you may want to give it a once-over with Weiman’s Wood Cleaner and Polish Wipes at $9 Prime shipped. These add a scratch-resistant layer and a bit of sunscreen to prevent UV rays from fading or discoloring your furniture. Rated an average of 4.5/5 stars by well over 1,800 Amazon shoppers.

Some other furniture discounts you may be interested in range from Walker Edison’s X Leg L-Shaped Glass Desk at $95.50 to this affordable sofa for $291.50 shipped. You can also upgrade your kitchen with Ninja’s Foodi Smart XL Indoor Grill and Air Fryer at $166 alongside the Philips 1200 Auto Espresso Machine at $420.

Ameriwood Home Southlander Coffee Table features:

  • The table features 4 shelves that can be accessed from both sides of the table and 2 shelves that can be reached from the front. The sliding door can be placed anywhere in front of the shelves to customize your storage. The coffee table is finished on all sides for versatile placement in your room.
  • The coffee table ships flat to your door and 2 adults are recommended to assemble. The table Top can hold up to 60 lbs. Each shelf can hold up to 20 lbs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Protect more of what you love with this 2TB Nano Rugged...
Delta Cycle’s Da Vinci Bike Hanger now within cen...
Garmin’s Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch is the personal tr...
Amazon’s 30-ounce Stainless Steel Water Bottle st...
Casely’s Instagram-ready iPhone 12 cases now 30% off ...
Special-edition Microsoft Bluetooth mice launch in Arct...
Grab an extra PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controll...
Best Android app deals of the day: Battle Chasers, Mort...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $52

Protect more of what you love with this 2TB Nano Rugged Solid State Drive at new low of $280

$280 Learn More
Reg. $16+

Delta Cycle’s Da Vinci Bike Hanger now within cents of Amazon low at $10.50 (Reg. $16+)

$10.50 Learn More

Garmin’s Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch is the personal training team you’ve been waiting for

Learn More
New low

Amazon’s 30-ounce Stainless Steel Water Bottle strikes all-time low of $12.50

$12.50 Learn More
30% off

Casely’s Instagram-ready iPhone 12 cases now 30% off for Earth Day: MagSafe and more

Now Live! Learn More

Special-edition Microsoft Bluetooth mice launch in Arctic and Forest Camo styles, pre-order now

Order Now! Learn More
Reg. $70

Grab an extra PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller for $60 shipped (Reg. $70), more

$60 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Battle Chasers, Mortal Crusade, Cartogram, more

FREE+ Learn More