Ninja’s Foodi Smart XL Indoor Grill and Air Fryer is yours for $166 today (Refurb, Orig. $280)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer for $165.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $280 new, and currently marked down to $250 at Amazon, today’s offer is $114 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at an indoor countertop grill and air fryer that “sears, sizzles, crisps,” and dehydrates. Reaching temperatures up to 500-degrees, it features a built-in dual sensor smart thermometer for the perfect cook, four smart protein presets, and nine customizable doneness levels. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,000 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below.

A more affordable way to bring some countertop multi-cooking home is with the Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10 Quart 7-in-1. This one sells for $120 shipped at Amazon and is capable of roasting, air frying, baking, dehydrating, and even includes a rotisserie setup you won’t get on the model above. It technically isn’t an indoor grill, so you’re missing out on that side of things, but it can handle just about everything else the Ninja above can otherwise.

Then head over to our home goods guide for even more kitchen and cooking deals including this steel Cuisinart Grill Cleaning Brush, Rubbermaid’s 60-piece container set, and the Philips 1200 Auto Espresso Machine. We also have Gold Box offers on Greenworks yard tools and up to 53% off Blueair purifiers in celebration of Earth Day 2021.

More on the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill:

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill with Smart Cook System. The Smart XL grill that sears, sizzles, and crisps. Indoor countertop Grill and Air Fryer. Smart Cook System—4 smart protein settings, 9 customizable doneness levels, and the Foodi Smart Thermometer enable you to achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well done at the touch of a button. No more guesswork and no more under or over cooking.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!