Save up to $160 on Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones in Forest Green, now $190

Reg. $350 $190

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Beats Studio3 Camo Collection Over-Ear Wireless Headphones in Forest Green for $189.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $350 directly from Beats/Apple, today’s offer is up to $160 in savings and the lowest we can find. Just for comparison’s sake, a refurbished set will run you $170 at Amazon. Alongside up to 22-hours of battery life and Fast Fuel (that gives you an extra 3-hours after a 10-minute charge), this set sports apple’s W1 chip for fast Bluetooth pairing. That 22-hours will jump up to 40 if you don’t have the “Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling” tech engaged and you’ll also find the usual built-in call-taking capabilities as well as a carrying case and charging cable. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

If the Beats branding and Forest Green colorway aren’t getting you excited, there are far more affordable options out there. If these Skullcandy Hesh ANC Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones at $100 are still a bit much, consider the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones at $50 instead. 

But just remember, we are still tracking some great deals on Beats ANC headphones and sport earbuds from $60 right here. You’ll find both the Powerbeats3 and the Beats Solo Pro models at up to 37% off. Then head over to our headphones deal hub for even more options at a discount including Razer’s Opus ANC Headphones and Sony’s popular XM3 ANC Earbuds.

More on the Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones:

The Beats Camo Collection is made for those who are always ahead of the game. With the power of Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling (Pure ANC) in Beats Studio³ Wireless, you can keep your focus and not let anyone stand in your way. Real-time audio calibration preserves a premium listening experience…With Fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge gives 3 hours of play when battery is low.

