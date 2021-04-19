Sony’s popular XM3 ANC Earbuds fall to $178 (Save 23%), more from $36

Amazon currently offers the Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds for $178 shipped. Typically fetching $228, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, marks the lowest we’ve seen in over two months, and matches the third-best price to date. Those looking to pick up a pair of earbuds that aren’t locked into either of Apple or Google’s ecosystems will find Sony’s WF-1000XM3 to be a compelling. Alongside up to 24-hour battery life, you’ll find “industry leading” noise canceling alongside built-in touchpad controls and an adaptive sound mode. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, which agrees with the 4.2/5 star rating from over 12,000 customers at Amazon. Head below for more from $37.

Other Sony Earbuds on sale:

Those who would prefer a pair of earbuds that are more tightly integrated into their respective smartphone ecosystem are in luck, as AirPods Pro are currently marked down to $197 alongside the lowest price of the year on Google Pixel Buds at $129. Or just head on over to our headphones guide for even more ways to save.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Earbuds features:

Freedom perfected in a truly wireless design, with industry leading noise canceling powered by Sony’s proprietary HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e. Form meets function with up to 24 total hours of battery life with quick charging, touchpad controls, premium sound quality, and smart features like Wearing Detection and Quick Attention Mode.

