Save up to 37% on Beats ANC headphones and sport earbuds from $60

Woot currently offers the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in various styles from $144.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 fee applies otherwise. Down from the original $300 going rate, you’ll currently pay $230 at Amazon with today’s offer beating the competing Best Buy sale by $15 and matching our previous mention for the lowest price of the year.

Beats Solo Pro come equipped with upwards of 22-hour music playback alongside all of the brand’s usual design notes. On top of Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing, you’ll also be able to count on active noise cancellation to block out the world around you when it’s time to focus. Over 2,700 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the positive sentiment we were left with in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Woot is discounting the Powerbeats3 Bluetooth Earbuds for $59.99. Normally selling for $80 or so these days, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings and is matching our previous mention for the lowest price of the year. Powerbeats3 are backed by Apple’s W1 chip with fast pairing, Siri control, and up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge. One neat feature is after five minutes of powering up, you’ll have one hour of playback. 

But if you’re not sold on the Beats branding and sound profile, be sure to check out our headphones guide for even more discounts. We’re still tracking Razer’s Opus ANC Headphones at one of the best prices yet of $131, not to mention Sony’s popular XM3 ANC Earbuds for $178.

Beats Solo Pro Headphones feature:

Get inspired with Solo Pro noise cancelling wireless headphones. To deliver sound how you want it, Solo Pro features two listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency. Beats’ Pure ANC gives you the space to create with fully immersive sound, while Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings.

