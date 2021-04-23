FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Monster Hunter Stories, ISS Real-Time Tracker, more

It is now time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We have already seen some fantastic price drops this morning on Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models, not to mention its latest movie sale, but for now we are turning our attention to all of the most notable deals on games and apps. Today’s collection is headlined by a solid discount on Monster Hunter Stories (here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Switch sequel) as well as StoryToys freebies, iLovecraft interactive novels, ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: StoryToys Puss in Boots: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Life Lists: List Organizer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Princess Rapunzel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Monster Hunter Stories: $5 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cosmic-Watch: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Typeface 3: FREE (Reg. $20)

Mac: PocketCAS: Mathematics Toolkit: $15 (Reg. $30)

Today’s best game deals: Collection of Mana $20, XCOM 2 Collection $15, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Luminair: now FREE (Reg. $100)

iOS Universal: Hidden Through Time: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: iColorama S: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $10 (Reg. $12)

More on Monster Hunter Stories‬:

Monster Hunter Stories is available at a discounted price until May 9, 2021! In a world where large monsters roam, and people everywhere make a living hunting, there’s a remote village of people who follow a different set of customs. They are the Monster Riders, a people who don’t hunt but instead form bonds with monsters. The monsters that form kinships with Riders, known as “Monsties,” possess incredible powers. By becoming a Rider, you too can befriend countless Mo

