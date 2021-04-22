FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: COD Black Ops Cold War $39, Madden NFL 21 $20, FIFA 21 $20, more

-
Apps GamesSonyMicrosoftPSN
Reg. $60 $39

In today’s best game deals, you can now score Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War standard edition for $38.99 in digital form on Xbox (Live Gold/Game Pass required) and PlayStation. Regularly $60, and still fetching $50 at Amazon, today’s offers are matching our previous mention and are among the lowest we have tracked yet. As elite operatives, players are on the “the trail of a shadowy figure named perseus who is on a mission to destabilize the global balance of power and change the course of history.” For more details on what to expect here check out our hands-on review and coverage of the season one content. Then head below for more deals including Madden NFL 21, FIFA 21, Hades, Metro: Last Light Redux, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

All-new Hyperkin DualSense Battery Pack kicks tethered PS5 controller charging to the curb

MLB The Show 21 now available on Xbox Game Pass + Fable, Destroy All Humans! coming soon

Classic PS gamers rejoice! Sony will no longer shut down PS3 and Vita stores this summer

Details on new multi-platform FREE Resident Evil Village demo, starts tomorrow on PlayStation

Nintendo launches new Pac-Man 99 battle royale game, FREE for Switch Online members

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Sony

Microsoft PSN

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Sony’s 75-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Android TV drop...
EA announces new Battlefield mobile game made from the ...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Hidden Through ...
Razer Raion Fightpad Controller for PS4/PS5 back down t...
My Arcade’s latest mini Street Fighter II arcade ...
All-new Hyperkin DualSense Battery Pack kicks tethered ...
Best Android app deals of the day: hocus 2, Screen Lock...
MLB The Show 21 now available on Xbox Game Pass + Fabl...
Show More Comments

Related

Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 22, 2021 – Save on HomePod mini, Oculus Quest 2, more

Listen now
Reg. $2,000

Sony’s 75-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Android TV drops even lower to $1,570 (Reg. up to $2,000)

$1,570 Learn More
New low

Belkin 15W MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger is on sale for the first time at $90

$90 Learn More
40% off

Today only, TOMS takes 40% off customer favorites from just $30

From $30 Learn More

EA announces new Battlefield mobile game made from the ground up for iOS and Android

Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $8 (50% off), more

From $8 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Hidden Through Time, Earth Atlantis, iWriter Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 24%

Ditch your TV’s built-in speakers, these Polk sound bars are on sale from $246 (Save 24%)

From $246 Learn More