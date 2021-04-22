Today’s best game deals: COD Black Ops Cold War $39, Madden NFL 21 $20, FIFA 21 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, you can now score Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War standard edition for $38.99 in digital form on Xbox (Live Gold/Game Pass required) and PlayStation. Regularly $60, and still fetching $50 at Amazon, today’s offers are matching our previous mention and are among the lowest we have tracked yet. As elite operatives, players are on the “the trail of a shadowy figure named perseus who is on a mission to destabilize the global balance of power and change the course of history.” For more details on what to expect here check out our hands-on review and coverage of the season one content. Then head below for more deals including Madden NFL 21, FIFA 21, Hades, Metro: Last Light Redux, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete now FREE on PSN
- Nintendo Indie World game sale from $3
- PlayStation Plus from $28 (Reg. up to $60)
- Nintendo unveils new Switch Lite console in blue
- Pac-Man 99 battle royale game FREE for Switch Online
- April PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Madden NFL 21 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- FIFA 21 $20 (Reg. $35+)
- Hades Switch physical $30 (Reg. $35)
- Metro: Last Light Redux Xbox $3 (Reg. $20)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Or $30 on PS4/PS5 and more like $35 on Xbox
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt $8 (Reg. $15)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Odyssey $48 (Reg. $60)
- DEEMO -Reborn- Switch $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- Marvel’s Avengers Xbox $25 (Reg. $35+)
- Matched at Best Buy on PS5
- Just Dance 2021 Switch $20 (Reg. up to $50)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Resident Evil Franchise sale up to 60% off
- Nintendo Switch Resident Evil sale from $8
- Resident Evil 7 Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Matched on PSN
- Xbox Un-Halloween sale up to 80% off
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Xbox $10 (Reg. $15)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Xbox $5 (Reg. $10)
- Super Meat Boy Forever Xbox $18 (Reg. $20)
- Exit the Gungeon $7 (Reg. $10)
- Wolfenstein: Alternative History Collection $27 (Reg. $40)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Trials of Mana $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition $60 (Reg. $80)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Golf Story $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- LIMBO Switch $2 (Reg. $10)
- Bastion Switch $3 (Reg. $15)
- Transistor Switch $4 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead $15 (Reg. $20)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Little Nightmares Complete Switch $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Hitman 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
