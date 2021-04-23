Today’s best game deals: Collection of Mana $20, XCOM 2 Collection $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering the Collection of Mana on Nintendo Switch for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 on the eShop, this one usually hovers around $30 and is now matching the Amazon all-time low. A collection of some of the best RPGs ever made, and some personal favorites, this one include three titles: Final Fantasy Adventure (the first game in the Mana series), Secret of Mana, and Trials of Mana. You’ll find support for 3-player co-op in Secret of Mana and 1- or 2-player modes on the third game in the series. We are also still tracking the revamped version of Trials of Mana with 3D graphics at $20 as well, down from the usual $30+. Then head below for more deals including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Cloudpunk, Axiom Verge, Final Fantasy X & X-2 HD Remaster, XCOM 2 Collection, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

