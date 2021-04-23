Protect the family from allergens: Winix HEPA Air Purifier now $70 (Refurb, Orig. $220)

Today only, Woot is offering the Winix 4-Stage PlasmaWave Air Purifier for $69.99 in refurbished condition with free Prime shipping. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $220 and currently fetching $155 in new condition at Amazon, this is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. While it is refurbished, it ships with the same 1-year warranty and is a great way to bring a pricey $150+ purifier home for much less. Rated for “medium to large living spaces, kitchens, or bedrooms,” it sports true HEPA filtration that captures “99.97% of airborne allergens.” A built-in air quality sensor monitors your home and automatically makes alterations to the purifier settings (if you so desire). Four fan speed options, an activated carbon filter for odors, and molecular level PlasmaWave tech round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

But if you’re just looking to take care of a smaller room, nursery, or home office, you might be able to get away with the LEVOIT HEPA Air Purifier at $40 shipped instead. This one is really only for 161-square foot spaces, but it carries even better ratings and much of the same basic feature set otherwise.

But if you’re looking to take it up a notch, we are still tracking notable Earth Day deals on Blueair’s highly-rated home purifiers with up to 53% in savings. You can browse through those options right here starting from $90. And be sure to check out the latest Airthings View Plus air quality monitor.

Then head over to our home goods guide for deals on this Etsy-ready mini electric cloth cutter, today’s Home Depot office gear sale, and Chefman’s regularly $150 Toast-Air Convection Oven and Air Fryer down at $90, among others.

More on the Winix 4-Stage PlasmaWave Air Purifier:

The WiFi Enabled and Winix Smart App compatible WINIX C545 Air Purifier designed for any home environment and ready to capture Dust, Pollen, Pet Dander, Smoke, Mold Spores, Volatile Organic Compounds, and Household Odors. With a fabulous CADR rating from AHAM, this unit is best used for medium to large living spaces, kitchens, or bedrooms.

