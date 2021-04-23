Get AI-powered audio with the xFyro ANC Pro Wireless Earbuds for $40 (Reg. $250)

If you thought that upgrading to high-end wireless earbuds would be expensive, it might be time to think again. The xFyro ANC Pro AI-Powered Wireless Earbuds offer intelligent noise cancellation and up to 100 hours of battery life. The best part? You can get them today for just $39.99 (Reg. $250) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Cutting the cord on your music is an obvious choice, allowing you to enjoy your favorite tracks without getting tangled. However, these xFyro earbuds bring much more to the party. The AI-powered active noise cancellation reacts to your environment, creating an audio bubble. Alternatively, you can use transparency mode to hear both your audio and the world around you.

Each earpiece contains a 7mm graphene driver, and your playlists are streamed wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.0. There is zero lag and no loss of quality, even at a range of 30 feet. Rated at IPX5, these earbuds are also sealed from the elements — making them ideal for working out. They feature an ergonomic design, which ensures they won’t fall out while you move.

You can make calls and talk to your voice assistant via four built-in mics. Multi-touch controls allow you to start Siri or Google with a tap, or pause playback.

The xFyro earbuds offer 8 hours of playback on a full charge, and the supplied charging case pushes that figure up to 100 hours.Order today for just $39.99 to get these impressive earbuds at 84% off MSRP.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!